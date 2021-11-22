November 22, 2021
Ron DeSantis says ‘clandestine’ migrant flights are on pause
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 22, 20214min2

210909145057-01-desantis-0818-exlarge-169
DeSantis says 'we haven't seen any flights since it's become an issue.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis told Jacksonville reporters Monday that flights bringing undocumented immigrants to the city earlier this year seem to have paused.

During a press conference about gas tax abatement, DeSantis suggested there had been a similar abatement in what he called “clandestine flights that are coming in the wee hours of the morning.”

“Fortunately, since this has become an issue we haven’t seen any flights. Now, we’re not convinced that’s going to be the case going forward, so we’re working now on some things we’re going to be able to do to fight back,” DeSantis said. He added that there would be legislative moves to “hold people accountable.”

The Governor met Friday with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and other city officials. But there had been no official acknowledgement until Monday that the flights, a source of controversy lamented within the DeSantis administration, had paused.

DeSantis has been opaque about documenting the flights, and the mystery continued Monday, with the Governor saying he was relying on information outside of official channels.

“When we’re getting this information, they don’t just give it to us. We’ve been getting it from other sources — local law enforcement. Congressman John Rutherford‘s office has been able to get us information. But we have not seen any flights recently, which is great, but we don’t think that it’s over,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has been highlighting these flights for weeks, repeatedly telling the story of a murder he sources to the Biden administration’s decision to disperse undocumented immigrants from the southern border in Texas to the nation’s interior.

DeSantis has repeatedly contended murder suspect Yery Noel Medina Ulloa came to Florida on a “midnight flight” authorized by the Biden administration, dropped in Duval County by “contractors” employed by the federal government.

Ulloa, arrested Oct. 13 in connection to the death of Francisco Javier Cuellar, claimed he was an unaccompanied minor when he crossed the Texas border months earlier

In a previous Jacksonville press conference, the Governor addressed the difficulties of getting intelligence about the 78 flights believed to have brought undocumented immigrants to the Jacksonville area.

“I know when we initially got wind of this, it wasn’t through normal channels. It was people in the federal government who were effectively leaking this to us so that we have a heads up on it,” DeSantis said.

“In terms of each individual flight, I can tell you: I know that they started in May, And I know they continued,” DeSantis said in response to a follow up on the same topic.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Ken

    November 22, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Estimated over one million illegals have entered the U.S. Many in the terror watch list, with vivid and this is acceptable to the Biden admin. The only thing that matters to them is to flood the country with as many NON WHITES as possible. Biden lied about open borders just like he has lied about everything else. Those who voted for this incompetent has the blood of soldiers in their hands not this stooge.

    Reply

  • Paul

    November 22, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Turn on the lights and the roaches flee lol

    The following companies, professional sports support, fund, Joe Biden, the Democrat party, BLM and other far left organizations. Financial BOYCOTT whenever possible the following socialist enablers. Do your part. Patriots, pass this text along….

    *Designates active participant in Biden campaign & BLM.

    AFLAC
    Amazon
    American Airlines
    American Express
    Amway
    Apple
    AT&T
    Bank of America
    Baskin Robbins
    Best Buy
    Calm
    Carl’s Jr.
    *Capital One
    Chase
    Cigna
    *Coca-Cola
    Corona Beer
    Dell Technologies
    Delta Airlines
    Discovery channel
    Discovery Plus
    Disney
    Dunkin Donuts
    *ESPN
    Fast Break
    *Facebook
    Fed-Ex
    Ford Motor Co.
    General Motors
    *Google
    *Goldman Sachs
    IBM
    Jack in the Box
    Johnson & Johnson
    JetBlue
    Kohls
    Levi Strauss & Co
    Little Caesars
    *Lowes Hardware
    MasterCard
    Microsoft
    *Modello Beer
    *NBA
    Nerd Wallet
    Netflix
    *NFL
    Nordstrom
    Nurtec
    Nutella
    *MLB
    Pacifico Beer
    Oxygen
    *OWN
    PayPal
    PBS
    Peloton
    Rocket Mortgage
    *Shutterfly
    Sonic the
    Spectrum
    Subway
    Starbucks
    *State Farm Insurance
    *Target Stores
    The General Insurance
    TBS
    *TNT
    Tripadvisor
    Twitter
    United Airlines
    US Bank
    USA today
    Vanguard
    *Varo Bank
    Verizon
    ViacomCBS
    *Vivint
    Walgreens
    Wayfair
    Wells Fargo
    Wendy’s
    *WNBA

    Reply

