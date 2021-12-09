December 9, 2021
Shane Abbott collects $10K in November for HD 5 campaign

Kelly Hayes December 9, 2021

Abbott, Shane - 6
Abbott faces two other candidates in the Republican Primary.

Florida House District 5 candidate Shane Abbott brought in nearly $10,000 in November, his campaign announced Thursday.

Abbott raised that amount between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity, bringing his total raised to more than $265,000.

Abbott is running in the Republican Primary to succeed Rep. Brad Drake.

“I’m very proud of the consistent support the Northwest Florida Community has shown our campaign,” Abbott said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need strong conservative leaders in State Government who aren’t afraid to stand up to the Biden Administration and its radical enablers. I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight for the families who call Northwest Florida home.”

Abbott’s campaign provided the latest update. More information on other candidates and finance details will be available when required campaign finance disclosures are filed with the Florida Division of Elections, due Friday.

The Defuniak Springs pharmacy owner is one of three candidates running for HD 5, which covers all of Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as part of Bay County. He faces Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate and Marianna Republican Vance Coley in the GOP Primary.

HD 5 is favorable to Republicans. Drake hadn’t faced a challenger in the General Election since 2016 when he earned more than two-thirds of the vote against no-party candidate Jamey Westbrook. In 2014, he earned nearly three-quarters of the vote against Libertarian candidate Karen Schoen.

District lines will shift ahead of the 2022 election because of the once-per-decade reapportionment process, but that’s not expected to impact the GOP advantage in the district.

Drake is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

