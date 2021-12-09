Daniel Davis raises nearly $160K in November ahead of potential Jax mayoral run

If Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis runs for Mayor in 2023, he’ll likely have the cash to do it.

His political committee, Building a Better Economy, raised $159,500 last month. It’s an impressive haul, but even more impressive overall considering it was the lowest monthly fundraising since July. The committee has approximately $3.15 million on hand.

All but $1,500 of November’s earnings came from local donors, a seemingly purposeful move amid another potential candidate going out of state to raise money last month.

Construction firm Stellar topped all donors with a $28,000 contribution. Among donors at the $25,000 level were W.W. Gay and Thomas Petway IV. Coming in at the $1,000 level was Susie Wiles, the legendary conservative political consultant now with Ballard Partners.

Davis’ strong political committee fundraising contrasts with the sluggishness of the officially filed candidates for Mayor. Matt Carlucci, who held the cash on hand lead among filed candidates, withdrew from the race last week to run for re-election to his Jacksonville City Council seat.

The two leading fundraisers in terms of official candidates in the race have yet to file November fundraising at this writing.

Jacksonville City Council member Al Ferraro is the only official GOP candidate as of this writing. He had a little less than $50,000 in hard money through the end of October. His political committee had roughly $117,000 as well. His fundraising has largely stalled amid questions about his viability.

One Democrat has filed. Former newscaster Donna Deegan has raised roughly $190,000 to her Donna for Duval political committee through four months of activity, fundraising that has not quieted talk of other Democrats running if she can’t get traction. Deegan filed last month as an official candidate and her first fundraising report is due Friday.

Independent candidates Omega Allen and Darcy Richardson have yet to report fundraising. Allen has run for Mayor before, finishing third in a four candidate field in 2019. He’s run for offices all around the country for decades.

Davis’ Primary competition in terms of fundraising is not officially in the field, however, but is a functional pre-candidate.

Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Cumber’s JAX First Committee raised $1.2 million through October. She has fundraised in Miami and Washington D.C. in recent months. Her new fundraising report is due this week.

More candidates could emerge, as there is more than a year to go before the real campaigning begins. Qualifying week runs Jan. 9-13, 2023.

The First Election, which pits all qualified candidates against each other, is March 21, 2023. Assuming no one in the field gets more than 50% of the vote, the General Election is May 16, 2023.