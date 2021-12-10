December 10, 2021
FSU taps Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford to lead athletics

Alford
Alford will oversee FSU’s 20-sport, $106 million budget athletics program.

Michael Alford will be Florida State University’s next Vice President and Director of Athletics, University President Richard McCullough announced Thursday.

Alford, who worked as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters, Inc. since 2020, will replace David Coburn. The hiring comes after Coburn announced earlier this month he would be retiring from the university.

Alford will oversee the administrative and operational responsibilities of FSU’s 20-sport, $106 million budget athletics program.

“Since arriving at FSU, he has made a tremendous impact and has garnered the overwhelming support of the Florida State community,” McCullough said in a press release. “Most importantly, his commitment to education and preparing student-athletes for lifelong success reflects the mission and values of Florida State University.”

Prior to his time with FSU, Alford was the associate vice president and director of athletics at Central Michigan University from 2017 to 2020. Before that, he worked as the senior associate athletic director for development and administration at the University of Oklahoma from 2012 to 2017. Alford was also the general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing from 2004-2008.

His experience with sports management also dipped into professional sports. He was the senior director of corporate partnerships and sales for the Dallas Cowboys from 2008-2012.

“I’ve enjoyed building strong relationships throughout the community, including with President McCullough,” Alford said in the university’s release. “I look forward to working closely with him to enhance the overall mission of the university.”

Alford’s term will begin on Jan. 3, 2022. FSU also announced it will start a national search for a new president and CEO of Seminole Boosters.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood is graduating from the University of Florida this December, where he studies journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

