‘See you soon, Gov. Ron DeSantis’: YouTuber Dave Rubin moving to Florida

Political commentator Dave Rubin will soon become the latest conservative pundit to resettle in Florida.

Rubin is the host of the “The Rubin Report,” a conservative-leaning talk show based in California. The channel, as of Monday, boasted more than 1.65 million YouTube followers.

In a video published Monday, Rubin lamented the Democratic-controlled state’s high taxes, crime rate and problems with homelessness. He and fellow employees will settle in the Sunshine State later this week.

“This has been a long time coming,” Rubin said in a Twitter post featuring a picture of him alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I tried my best to save California. California doesn’t want to be saved.”

Rubin is the latest to take part in what he describes as a “Blue State Exodus.” The term, and variations of it, refer to the thousands — if not millions — who’ve left Democratic states in favor of Republican-controlled states. Conservative media giant Ben Shapiro relocated from California to Florida in the last year or so citing similar motivations.

“Personal thanks to (California Governor) Gavin Newsom as I am officially leaving the dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida,” Rubin tweeted.

Personal thanks to @GavinNewsom as I am officially leaving the dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida. My successful business and all my employees are coming with. See you soon, @GovRonDeSantis! 🐊😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XC51yYRqZK — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 13, 2021

Notably, DeSantis himself also highlights the so-called exodus, which seemingly began amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In many instances, Democrats in those blue states employed heavy-handed public health measures, such as vaccine and mask mandates. The measures were — and remain — a topic of feverish debate.

DeSantis is considered a 2024 GOP presidential contender and among the more outspoken critics of the sweeping public health measures implemented under President Joe Biden‘s administration and other Democratic state leaders.

Rubin praised Florida as a “great” and “free” state more in line with his views.

“See you soon, Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Rubin tweeted.

Rubin will find himself in a swath of conservative company.

Former President Donal Trump resides in Florida, establishing his Mar-a-Lago home as the “Southern White House” soon after taking office in 2016. Conservative leaders often flock in and out the estate.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also resides in Florida, as well as former Trump advisor Roger Stone and others.

Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh lived in Florida until his death earlier this year.