December 15, 2021
Metropolitan Ministries staffer under investigation for crash that left Polk County mom dead
Image via Facebook.

Daniel Figueroa IV December 15, 2021

Adriane Blanchett
A blood test could determine if Adriane Blanchett was under the influence at the time.

Adriane Blanchett, director of logistics for Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries, is under investigation for her involvement in a November crash that left a Polk County mother dead, according to a search warrant obtained by Florida Politics.

According to information filed with the Hillsborough County Court, a warrant to draw Blanchett’s blood was executed on Nov. 19, hours after the crash. She was suspected of driving under the influence at the time and refused a requested blood draw on scene.

“Your Affiant further believes that forensic toxicological analysis will provide evidence to show that Adriane Blanchett was under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled or chemical substance at the time of the traffic crash and in doing so was in violation of existing Florida State Statutes prohibiting DUI Manslaughter,” Courtney Baldwin of the Temple Terrace Police Department wrote in the warrant.

No charges have been filed or arrests made in the case, but the State Attorney’s Office in Hillsborough County said a criminal investigation into the crash remains active and the office is cooperating with Temple Terrace police.

State Attorney Spokesperson Grayson Kamm said the office couldn’t comment because the investigation is open. He did, however, say blood analysis can often take more than a month to come back from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, based on its own caseload at the time.

“FDLE has a lot to process. It could often take several weeks to get results,” Kamm said. “Typically, we wait for results from any blood testing before we make decisions on charges.”

According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, Blanchett, 57, was headed east on Fowler Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 18. Ana Elsa Rosa-Day, a 31-year-old Polk County mother and Certified Nursing Assistant from Rhode Island, was heading west. Blanchett turned left onto Raintree Boulevard into Rosa-Day’s path of travel. Rosa-Day died in the resulting crash.

According Temple Terrace police, Blanchett had “bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and the strong odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from her expelled breath.” She told officers she drank one alcoholic beverage at a bar before driving.

Blanchett consented to a field sobriety test, but was unable to complete the test because of physical limitations. Officers said she completed one exercise, a walk-and-turn, and “showed six clues of impairment.”

Blanchett refused to have her blood drawn and tested on scene, but a DUI investigator believed her to be impaired and sought the warrant.

Metropolitan Ministries is a Tampa-based non-profit outreach organization that aids low-income and homeless individuals and has an annual budget of more than $30 million. According to a Facebook post, Blanchett has worked with the organization since 2005. Brensey Thompson is the associate director of marketing for Metropolitan Ministries. She told Florida Politics Wednesday the organization was unaware of the situation.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister serves on Metropolitan Ministries’ Board of Directors and the Sheriff’s Office often works closely with the group, including annual holiday food and gift drives. A spokesperson for HCSO said the Sheriff’s Office has no involvement in the investigation.

Blanchett did not respond to a request for comment.

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

