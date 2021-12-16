December 16, 2021
David Silvers adds $21.5K in November to ramp up re-election fundraising

Ryan NicolDecember 16, 2021

David Silvers
Like others, Silvers is facing a possible redistricting shake-up.

Democratic Rep. David Silvers raised $21,500 in November as he pursues a fourth and final term in the House.

Silvers has yet to raise much cash ahead of the 2022 election. His November total more than triples his next highest fundraising month this cycle. Silvers raised $7,000 in February when he officially announced his re-election bid.

Two different arms of The Walt Disney Company helped him to that February total, and the same was true last month. The Celebration Company and Disney Photo Imaging each donated $1,000 to Silvers in November.

Comcast and Duke Energy each contributed $1,000, as did U.S. Sugar and The Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Florida chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, one of the nation’s largest unions, donated $1,000 as well. Silvers also took in $1,000 donations from JP Morgan Chase and the Florida Bankers Association PAC.

Silvers’ November haul makes up 63% of his total fundraising this cycle. He’s raised just $34,000 so far and has nearly $32,000 of that remaining.

Silvers won the House District 87 seat in 2016 after securing the Democratic Primary nod. He faced no opposition in the General Election that year. Silvers won the 2018 General Election with nearly 85% of the vote. He also coasted in 2020, securing nearly 63% of the vote against Republican candidate Herb Sennett.

But due to the state’s decennial redistricting process, Silvers’ district appears ready to shift. Each of the two draft maps the House unveiled last month would place Silvers’ home into the new House District 89. That district is drawn two different ways in the proposals. But both give Democrats a large advantage, between 18 and 20 percentage points over Republicans, according to analysis from Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps.

Either of those maps would likely allow Silvers to secure a fourth term. But the House is continuing to finalize its maps and the proposals could still change ahead of the 2022 contest.

For now, Silvers remains listed as a candidate in HD 87. Republican candidate Justin Eggen is filed to challenge Silvers. But Eggen’s listed address places him a different district than Silvers. One draft map puts Eggen in House District 87. The other map places Eggen in House District 90.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

