December 23, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried spotlights COVID-19 awareness campaign ahead holidays
Nikki Fried.

Jason DelgadoDecember 23, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DPBR Secretary

2022Headlines

Darren Soto paving the way for Bitcoin donations to campaigns

HeadlinesInfluence

State has received 131 grant applications for Medicaid home- and community-based services

FLAPOL090121CH07
The relaunch comes as Floridians travel ahead of the holiday season.

With a new COVID-19 variant on the rise, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is doubling down on the department’s public awareness campaign against COVID-19.

Dubbed “Be Smart Florida,” the initiative aims to remind Floridians of “common-sense” ways to stop the virus’ spread. Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial contender, first launched the campaign in August 2020.

Smart is an acronym:

S: Social distance when indoors.

M: Mask up when unable to social distance.

A: Always wash your hands.

R: Remember to throw away disposable protective equipment.

T: Take advantage of free COVID testing and safe and effective vaccines.

In a press release, Fried pointed to a World Health Organization study that says masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 by 85%. The same report, meanwhile, says social distancing efforts reduce spread by 82%.

Fried also stressed the importance of vaccines and booster shots. More than 14.6 million people have been vaccinated in Florida since the pandemic’s onset, according to the latest Florida Department of Health data.

The relaunch comes as Floridians travel ahead of the holiday season.

“We can keep our economy open and thriving and our communities safe if we work together — so let’s Be SMART & Get Vaxxed, Florida!,”  she said in a press release.

Upon launching the program in August, Fried enlisted high-profile figures such as Congress members and professional athletes — including Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins stars — to promote public health measures.

The initial August announcement came days after Gov. Ron DeSantis reintroduced his COVID-19 state guidelines and recovery plans — such as reopening schools — under the banner of “One Goal, One Florida.”

Fried is among the most outspoken critics of DeSantis and his handling of the pandemic. At the time, she reiterated her calls for a statewide mask mandate and urged DeSantis to slow the state’s reopening process.

More information about the campaign is available online.

Post Views: 70

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDarren Soto paving the way for Bitcoin donations to campaigns

nextGov. DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DPBR Secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories