Personnel note: Tiffany Vause leaves Agency for Health Care Administration

Agency for Health Care Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Tiffany Vause resigned her post last week for a position at Florida Ready for Work, a job readiness program under the auspices of the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Taryn Fenske, Communications Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Vause’s last day at the agency was Dec. 14.

“It looks like a great opportunity,” Fenske said of Vause’s new position at Florida Ready to Work. The program is administered by DEO in conjunction with WIN Learning

While not reflected in her job title at AHCA, Vause took a leading role in handling the agency’s communications efforts.

Vause’s departure comes weeks after Deputy Communications Director Kristin McCaffrey left the agency. McCaffrey took a position as marketing manager at Tri-Eagle sales.

It’s not clear who is now handling the Agency for Health Care Administration’s communications department. The agency has not been answering phone calls to its advertised media line since Vause’s departure.

Vause joined the agency Dec. 14, 2020, at the time leaving her post as Director of Communications and External Affairs at the DEO. It was Vause’s second stint at the agency, having worked in the communications department also as the press secretary from 2009-2010.