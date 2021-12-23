Karen Basha Egozi: Health care coverage deadline is here, but so is free help!!!

Our state and country have an affordability problem. You read about it everywhere — whether it’s housing, gas, food, but especially health care. This pandemic has only exacerbated the inequality of those with health care coverage and those without. Unfortunately, 12.3% of Floridians are without. But there is good news; it doesn’t have to be that way. And thankfully, more and more Floridians are getting the message.

During this Open Enrollment period for the Healthcare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace, 9% more.

Floridians have purchased free or reduced-cost health insurance coverage. That’s 1,220,238 in five weeks!

Here is how it works.

Each year, Open Enrollment provides Americans with the opportunity to choose the insurance coverage that best suits their needs. If you don’t get insurance through an employer, you can protect yourself and your family for 2022. For more than one million Floridians, the cost of insurance is subsidized by the federal government. This cost reduction supports adults and children to make quality health insurance affordable.

In South Florida and the Treasure Coast, Epilepsy Florida has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health to help people sign up for coverage and understand their options. This service comes at absolutely no cost. If you or someone you know is looking for more information about health insurance options, now is the time to get it.

And if you aren’t able to get online at Healthcare.gov or have questions, Epilepsy Florida is hosting in-person events throughout our coverage areas from now until the deadline of Jan. 15, 2022. You can go to epilepsyfl.com/makeanappointment for a list of locations and times.

Additionally, the program is holding two Telethons on Jan. 10 and Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 877-553-7453, where you can receive help signing up for your insurance coverage for 2022. Help is also available seven days a week.

There are many costs of living that are out of our control, but health insurance coverage isn’t one of them. Open enrollment provides a once-a-year opportunity to ensure that you are covered for 2022, and, again, for many Floridians, that coverage will come with subsidies or discounts.

So take advantage of Epilepsy Florida’s free assistance today and learn about your options and how much you could save by enrolling today. Visit us at epilepsyfl.com/makeanappointment or call us at 877-553-7453 now.

___

Karen Basha Egozi is the CEO of Epilepsy Florida, providing free health care navigation services in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee.