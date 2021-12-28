December 28, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South Florida COVID-19 cases skyrocket as officials monitor severity of omicron variant
Image via AP.

Ryan NicolDecember 28, 20214min0

Related Articles

South Florida

$1 million in Hermes bags stolen from Palm Beach store

Headlines

Publix to launch paid parental leave in 2022

Corona FloridaHeadlines

VISIT FLORIDA touts industry rebound, marketing efforts over the year

coronavirus_testingapjpg-1
Cases were up nearly 449% in Miami-Dade County.

COVID-19 cases care ballooning in South Florida, as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading through the tri-county area.

Data from the Department of Health show cases skyrocketing during the week leading up to Christmas Eve, Dec. 17-23. Cases were up nearly 449% in Miami-Dade County, more than 494% in Broward County and just over 485% in Palm Beach County. That’s after cases shot up the prior week as well.

Miami-Dade’s case positivity rate — which measures the share of tests coming back positive — surged from 7% during the week of Dec. 10-16 to 16.6% last week. Broward’s number rose from 6.9% to 19.1%. Palm Beach County saw its case positivity rate leap from 6.5% to 17.1%.

Data show the omicron variant may cause less severe symptoms than prior COVID-19 strains, however. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The CDC now recommends a five-day quarantine for asymptomatic patients, down from 10 days.

South Florida’s surge comes as cases are rapidly increasing throughout the state and U.S. But as studies show the strain is less severe, it’s unclear how far local officials and businesses will go in instituting more strict safety measures in response.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Dec. 3-9: 2,771 newly confirmed cases, 2% positivity rate, 20,719 vaccine doses administered, 90% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 10-16: 11,689 newly confirmed cases, 7% positivity rate, 18,287 vaccine doses administered, 91% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 17-23: 52,428 newly confirmed cases, 16.6% positivity rate, 21,504 vaccine doses administered, 92% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

Broward

— Dec. 3-9: 1,524 newly confirmed cases, 2.6% positivity rate, 11,527 vaccine doses administered, 79% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 10-16: 4,770 newly confirmed cases, 6.9% positivity rate, 10,789 vaccine doses administered, 80% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 17-23: 23,575 newly confirmed cases, 19.1% positivity rate, 13,434 vaccine doses administered, 81% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

Palm Beach

— Dec. 3-9: 942 newly confirmed cases, 2.6% positivity rate, 6,996 vaccine doses administered, 72% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 10-16: 2,445 newly confirmed cases, 6.5% positivity rate, 6,279 vaccine doses administered, 73% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

— Dec. 17-23: 11,860 newly confirmed cases, 17.1% positivity rate, 7,819 vaccine doses administered, 73% of 5-and-up population now vaccinated

Post Views: 163

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKaren Basha Egozi: Health care coverage deadline is here, but so is free help!

nextRon DeSantis tops Donald Trump among affluent Republicans in new 2024 poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The 12 Days of Christmas are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more