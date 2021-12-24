December 24, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Christmas Eve update shows record new COVID-19 cases

Staff ReportsDecember 24, 20214min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

On Dasher, on Dancer: Nikki Fried grants animal permit to Santa Claus

APoliticalHeadlines

Santa roasting on an open fire: Jimmy Patronis issues Christmas fireplace warning

HeadlinesInfluence

The 12 Days of Christmas are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations

Festive christmas reindeer made from face mask and decorations
The omicron variant is striking the nation in time for the holidays.

Florida has hit an all-time high level of new COVID-19 infections in time for Christmas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 31,758 new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State on Friday, breaking the previous single-day record of 27,802, set in August during the summer delta variant surge.

Florida’s autumn lull in COVID-19 cases has been dissipating in the past week, mirroring a surge in cases nationwide from the omicron variant. As of Friday, at least 3,864,288 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19.

Tuesday’s federal data showed Florida confirmed 49,473 new cases in a seven day period. That was the first time since early October that Florida has seen more than 20,000 cases in seven days and the first time since late September that Florida has seen more than 40,000.

By Friday, the seven-day level of new infections topped 125,000. Florida is just shy of the top 10 states for per capita new infections, with 68 cases per 100,000 residents.

However, Florida ranks last in deaths, with 0.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state reported no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 62,264.

Still, hospitalizations have been increasing. As of Friday, 1,781 adults were hospitalized, the most since October.

Vaccinations continue to tick upward, but the majority of shots administered were for boosters. As of Friday, 63% of Floridians are fully vaccinated.

Florida’s summer surge of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant, was the worst in the nation.

Florida’s pandemic had peaked at more than 150,000 cases per week for three weeks in August. That led to thousands of COVID-19 deaths recorded each week in Florida throughout September. The Sunshine State recorded more COVID-19 summer surge deaths than any other state and suffered the nation’s worst death rate for the summer.

Florida’s summer surge ended in September, though. And by mid-October, Florida’s caseload had fallen by 90%.

By late October and throughout November, Florida became the nation’s shining state on a hill. By Thanksgiving, Florida had the nation’s lowest infection rate: 56 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Around then, the winter surge set in among Northern states, while Florida continued to see low infection rates and plummeting death rates.

Post Views: 77

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas

nextOn Dasher, on Dancer: Nikki Fried grants animal permit to Santa Claus

One comment

  • Alex

    December 24, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Trump is now encouraging vaccinations – much to the consternation of the MAGA types.

    Which way will our flake governor go?

    Presidential run or being a good little puppy for Mango Mussolini?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The 12 Days of Christmas are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more