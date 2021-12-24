December 24, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida judge latest to block Joe Biden contractor vaccine rule
.

Associated PressDecember 24, 20213min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Santa roasting on an open fire: Jimmy Patronis issues Christmas fireplace warning

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DBPR Secretary

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg continues Christmas shift tradition

Biden DeSantis
The injunction is the latest Republican-led victory against the President's mandates.

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida’s lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a “substantial likelihood” that the White House did not have authority to set the requirement.

The preliminary injunction in Florida comes after a federal judge in Georgia this month had already blocked enforcement of the rule nationwide. Judges in Missouri and Kentucky have issued similar rulings.

The decision marks the one of the latest victories for Republican-led states challenging Biden’s vaccine mandates, which the White House argues are necessary to protect Americans during the pandemic. Florida, along with other GOP states, conservative organizations and businesses, have also filed suit against White House vaccine mandates for health care workers and companies with more than 100 employees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has railed against Biden’s pandemic policies and recently signed legislation that forces businesses to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates. DeSantis is running for reelection and is widely considered to be mulling a 2024 presidential run.

The requirement for federal contractors stems from a September executive order issued by Biden in September. Florida sued the following month.

Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to the White House vaccine requirements for businesses and health care workers.

____

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 96

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPalm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg continues Christmas shift tradition

nextGov. DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DBPR Secretary

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    December 24, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Republicans keep on winning. It’s like Trump is smiling down on us!
    Merry Christmas!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The 12 Days of Christmas are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more