December 22, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis taps Melanie Griffin as DPBR Secretary

Jason DelgadoDecember 22, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Eckerd Connects children were sexually abused through a pornographic Instagram account

Headlines

Two Department of Education leaders resign after investigation, conflict of interest

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Secret Service: Nearly $100 billion stolen in pandemic relief funds

griffin-mike-with-family
The appointee replaces outgoing Secretary Julie Brown, who helmed the department for less than a year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed Melanie Griffin as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A Tampa-native and attorney, Griffin replaces outgoing Secretary Julie Brown. DeSantis appointed Brown to the position in February. She’ll serve next as Chair of the new the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Griffin is an attorney with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick. She is also a senior advisor for business-to-business relationships for Shumaker Advisors Florida and the founder of Spread Your Sunshine.

Spread Your Sunshine “provides speaking and professional training services and designs, manufactures and sells inspirational products and gifts,” the Governor’s Office explained in a press release.

Griffin has advised and represented businesses of all sizes and types in commercial disputes and litigation, ranging from simple breach of contract actions, to complex commercial cases involving intellectual property issues, real estate actions, non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, tortious interference with contracts and business relationships, and substantive employment law issues, such as harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, according to Shumaker. She has also represented individuals and entities in trust and estate litigation, having handled several multi-million dollar disputes for prominent Florida families.

A Florida State University grad, Griffin is member of various boards across the state.

She is president of the Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers Executive Board of Directors and serves on the Florida State University College of Law Board of Visitors.

She is also a Fellow of The Florida Bar Foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance, master of business administration and juris doctor from Florida State University.

DBPR oversees regulated industries such as food service, alcohol and gambling. The department also handles licensing and regulation for a wide range of professions, such as barbers, cosmetologists and real estate agents.

Griffin marks the latest of three DBPR Secretaries crowned within the year.

Former Secretary Halsey Beshears stepped down Jan. 29 citing personal health issues. Beshears is a notable figure in the ongoing investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A former Republican lawmaker from Monticello, Beshears was elected to the House in 2012 and was among DeSantis’ first agency-head selections in 2018.

Brown, meanwhile, served the agency for less than a year. She spent 10 years on the Florida Public Service Commission, serving as chair from 2016 to 2018.

An attorney and University of Florida graduate, she previously served on the Florida Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and is a former president of the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County.

Post Views: 131

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEckerd Connects children were sexually abused through a pornographic Instagram account

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories