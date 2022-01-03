January 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis: College students forced to learn online deserve tuition refunds
Ron DeSantis. Image via CNN.

Jason DelgadoJanuary 3, 20223min1

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

With federal restock planned, Gov. DeSantis announces additional monoclonal antibody sites

CoronavirusHeadlines

Marco Rubio: Hospitalizations not a sign of COVID-19 surge

HeadlinesOrlando

At last: SeaWorld’s newest mega coaster gets opening date

211108102049-01-ron-desantis-1106-super-tease
DeSantis called the situation 'absolutely insane.'

College students who are forced to learn remotely as part of a university’s pandemic response policy deserve full tuition refunds, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday.

The Governor’s remarks come as colleges and universities grapple with the highly-contagious, but seemingly less potent, omicron variant.

In many cases, colleges are providing online-only instruction and yet still charging students full tuition costs. Harvard, for example, will go remote for the three weeks of January classes. Alternatively, Stanford will provide two weeks of online-only instruction and will require students to show proof of a booster shot by month’s end.

Other colleges, meanwhile, plan to limit non-essential functions and some are charging a “COVID-19 fee” to unvaccinated students.

“It’s absolutely insane what’s going on,” DeSantis told reporters at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis — who characterized such measures as a flinch — vowed to keep school doors open in Florida.

“Our universities are going to be open… they’re going to have in-person instruction,” DeSantis said. “And I think any university that doesn’t do that should have to refund 100% of the tuition to the parents.”

DeSantis also mocked public health measures such as on-campus “shelter in place” orders. Those heavy-handed measures, he asserted, are imposed upon the young, who are more resilient to the virus.

“Some of them are even doing shelter in place over omicron,” DeSantis noted. “For what? A 20-year-old college student?”

A June poll commissioned by College Pulse Survey showed 90% of students feel they should pay less if schools move to online-only. Additionally, less than half of students surveyed believe professors transitioned to online teaching effectively.

An outspoken critic of aggressive public health measures to combat COVID-19, DeSantis told reporters Monday Florida is “locked and loaded” to deal with the latest variant.

Florida broke its single-day case record with nearly 76,000 new cases on New Year’s Eve. The nation is experiencing a similar trend, averaging more than 165,000 new cases per day on average.

Post Views: 117

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAt last: SeaWorld’s newest mega coaster gets opening date

nextMarco Rubio: Hospitalizations not a sign of COVID-19 surge

One comment

  • Alex

    January 3, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Another swing and a miss from the anti-education right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories