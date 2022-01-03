January 3, 2022
No beach weather: Panhandle gets a dusting of snow

Associated PressJanuary 3, 20221min1

Winter written in snow on car windscreen below windscreen wiper
The snow didn't stick around.

Parts of the Florida Panhandle got a dusting of snow early Monday after temperatures dropped dramatically from the previous day when the thermometer was at typical beach weather.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video a deputy captured on patrol showing falling snowflakes bathed in the light of a lamppost in a store’s parking lot. Only 12 hours earlier, the temperature had been 75 degree Fahrenheit (23.8 degrees Celsius), the post said.

“Well how’s this for a temperature change? “From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am,” the post said. “Bundle up out there!”

Michele Nicholson, a spokeswoman for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that the snow didn’t stick so it didn’t cause any problems. The county is home to two popular beach destinations, Fort Walt Beach and Destin.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Andrew Finn

    January 3, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    WOW — snow is falling in the panhandle of Florida !!!!!! Look out for that “global warming” making the roads slick out there. Rumor has it that Al Gore has left the beach and cancelled his latest “Global Warming Fundraiser” in Pensacola !!!!!! Yeah, way too hot here !!!!!!

    Reply

