January 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ken Welch tests positive for COVID-19, in-person inauguration ceremony canceled

Kelly HayesJanuary 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

Former HD 120 candidate Daniel Horton-Diaz to again seek seat in 2022

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County Public Schools implement mask mandate for adults

Welch_graphic
Instead, the Mayor-elect will be sworn in virtually.

St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday afternoon. As a result, his Thursday inauguration ceremony will be canceled and replaced with a virtual swearing-in with a short recorded speech.

Welch will remain in isolation for at least the next five days, in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Welch said in a statement. “While this is disappointing, I am incredibly thankful that my current symptoms are not serious, and I keep in my thoughts and prayers with all the families who have lost so much more to this pandemic. Though we will not be able to celebrate in person, let us keep front of mind the significance of the day — the day that we begin a journey together, as one community in one city, toward inclusive progress. We will have much more to celebrate together in the years to come.”

Welch, who has been vaccinated and received a booster in November, first tested positive Monday morning using an at-home test kit. A second PCR test later in the day was also positive.

The Mayor-elect is expected to speak virtually with reporters on Tuesday.

Welch, who is set to be the city’s first Black Mayor, was originally slated for an historic inauguration ceremony on Thursday on the steps of City Hall, with events scheduled throughout the day. However, last week, the Mayor-elect decided to postpone a number of planned celebrations after the inauguration out of concern for the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Now, Welch will work from home until he is cleared from isolation, and is expected to begin working from City Hall on Monday, January 10th. He will be the city’s 54th Mayor.

Post Views: 190

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo beach weather: Panhandle gets a dusting of snow

nextOrange County Public Schools implement mask mandate for adults

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories