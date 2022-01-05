January 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis urges creation of digital insurance verification tool for motorists

Jason DelgadoJanuary 5, 20223min0

Related Articles

Headlines

U.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID-19 surge this time

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Joseph Ladapo argues it was ‘completely specious’ to say COVID-19 could be eliminated

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation allowing Florida to join an interstate compact for psychologists gets bipartisan support

patronis
The technology would coincide with the state’s ongoing effort to develop a digital driver’s license.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging the state’s lead transportation agency to harness technology that would allow Floridians to show digital proof of insurance on their smartphones.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Terry Rhodes, Patronis shared plans to push legislation that would require the state to create the digital insurance verification tool by 2023.

The technology, Patronis said, should coincide with the state’s ongoing effort to develop a digital driver’s license. The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

“Your agency is doing important work with this digital effort and we all look forward to the day when we can legally drive on Florida’s roadways and leave the wallet at home,” Patronis wrote.

According to Patronis’ letter, Florida is expected to launch the digital driver’s license app some time in the first quarter of 2022.

The app would allow Floridians to share their license with law enforcement, as well as with stores that request identification. Future planned uses for the app include car rentals, voting, airport security, ride-sharing and more.

In the letter, Patronis noted that many insurance carriers — GEICO, Allstate and State Farm, among others — already provide insurance cards via apps. But motorists may be better served, Patronis suggested, by marrying the digital driver’s license with an insurance verification tool.

“If the real-time insurance status of the driver was made crystal clear within the digital-driver’s license app, then the policyholder would more easily know their coverage status,” Patronis wrote.

He continued: “This is a much better way to ensure that we have coverage on Florida roadways, rather than drivers having to learn the hard way, after getting pulled over and digging around their glove compartments, only to learn they do not have coverage.”

Florida has worked to create the digital driver’s license app since 2014. Once live, the digital license will be just as valid as a traditional ID card.

Post Views: 60

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID-19 surge this time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
CEO of embattled CareerSource Pinellas faces new accusations of ‘toxic’ workplace
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more