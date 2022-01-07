January 7, 2022
‘Pure stupidity’: Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott bash ‘really dismal’ jobs numbers
Governors past and present agree federal job numbers aren't where they should be.

A.G. Gancarski

Rick Scott Ron DeSantis
Soft jobs numbers lead to harsh words, again.

Only 199,000 jobs were created in December nationwide, and Florida’s current and most recent former Governor took note of the weak numbers Friday.

“You look at the nation’s jobs numbers again, and another really dismal report. They were supposed to add over 400,000 jobs. There was only 199,000,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Lake Butler, before noting that Florida was responsible for more than its share of the jobs gain.

“Just in Florida alone, we’ve been averaging 40, 50, 60 thousand jobs over the last four months,” DeSantis added.

While December numbers aren’t available from the state yet, Florida gained 51,100 jobs in November, which was more than a quarter of the 210,000 jobs created nationwide during that month.

The Governor went on to make more familiar points about federal COVID-19 policies “weighing down” the national economy, citing “mandates” and “restrictions” as issues, as well as inflation.

“This inflation’s been a huge problem,” DeSantis continued. “People said six, nine months ago that it was nothing. Well, it was something, and we’re seeing it in the economy, because the goods are more expensive.”

DeSantis noted that more money had to be programmed above expectations for ongoing capital projects in his latest budget proposal, because “the cost of doing them has gone up so much.”

DeSantis did not specify which projects will face cost overruns in his remarks Friday.

Sen. Rick Scott. was no less vocal about the sluggish job growth. The former Governor currently heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and he offered his own withering critique of another month of weak job creation.

“Pure stupidity. That’s the only explanation for the job numbers we are seeing from the (Joe) Biden admin. Push vaccine mandates, pay people not to work, totally fail to control COVID-19…this is what you get. Joe Biden’s failed socialist agenda is killing the American economy,” Scott tweeted Friday morning.

Though job creation was down, there were metrics more favorable to the administration in the December report. That report showed 651,000 more people were employed in December than the month before, and the federal unemployment rate also ticked down to 3.9% from the prior month’s 4.2%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Alex

    January 7, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Lol

    No mention of the fact in November more people quit their jobs than in any month in history.

    Because no one will work for shit pay, for shit bosses, and shit for benefits anymore except Florida Men.

