Ron DeSantis says his policy ‘vision’ keeps him ‘a step ahead’ of problems

In an interview for a national audience that aired Sunday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered insight into his “executive” decision-making process.

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” recorded on Jan. 6, the Governor explained how his office arrives at its deliberately proactive policy moves.

“In terms of these big issues, I set the vision. I say we have to tackle this. I have certain ideas. We have a lot of great people who work in the Governor’s Office who are able to research what’s been done in the past. Legal, all of these other things, and then come up with a set of options, and then we execute,” DeSantis told host Mark Levin.

“Being an executive, you read a lot. You understand a lot. Get as much information. Kind of have the debate that you want to have with your staff and your advisers,” DeSantis said. “But you gotta be willing to just pull the trigger and lead.”

“I don’t take polls to figure out whether it’s popular or not. My view is I’ve lived in this state my whole life. I understand the folks. I’m going to set the agenda. I’m going to put out the leadership. And then, if you do well, they will follow, and they’ll support what you’re doing. And that’s pretty much how we do it,” DeSantis added.

“We try to stay a step ahead. My view is you’ve always gotta be on offense. If you’re just sitting there and not really making anything happen, then sometimes the problems can mount. So we do try to get ahead, and we try to be very forward-thinking with what we’re doing,” DeSantis wrapped.

The interview was largely rehashed talking points familiar to those who follow Florida politics, such as the Governor’s thoughts on illegal immigration, critical race theory, “the corporate media and how dishonest they’ve been,” and COVID-19.

But the fresh material here allowed DeSantis a forum to give some insight into the intellectual processes of his office in the friendliest possible format.