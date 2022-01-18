Florida Digital Service launches $15.9M overarching cybersecurity initiative

The Florida Digital Service is launching a cybersecurity initiative to keep much of the state’s cybersecurity services under one roof.

Officials from the Department of Management Services (DMS), which houses the new Digital Service, touted the $15.9 million program as a “historic” interagency collaboration bringing enhanced, standardized threat protection to more than 20 agencies.

By bundling the agencies together under one contract, the Digital Service saved $4 million compared to what it would have cost the state for each agency to work with contractors directly, which officials say is the current standard.

Lawmakers created the Florida Digital Service in 2020 to maintain state data, set up testing environments to demo state software before it’s rolled out, and facilitate data sharing between government agencies. Among the plans for the Digital Service is to establish a cybersecurity operations center, for which DMS and the Digital Service have requested $8 million for the coming fiscal year.

Former state Rep. Jamie Grant, who was instrumental in creating the Digital Services, heads the agency as Florida’s Chief Information Officer.

Last year, the Legislature set aside $30 million in reserves for the Digital Service to pull from, with the Legislature’s permission. The $15.9 million represents the most significant tranche of that cash. But DMS Secretary Todd Inman told lawmakers on Wednesday that the office is nearing additional budget amendments “to continue providing the greatest protection to the state’s IT infrastructure.”

For the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, DMS is requesting a second $30 million round of cybersecurity resilience funding, including another $15.9 million to keep the contract spending recurring.

“The safety and security of Florida communities continues to remain a priority for Gov. DeSantis throughout his administration,” Inman said when Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his budget proposal in December. “Reliable public safety communication systems allow front-line responders to do their jobs — these critical investments are yet another example of how important it is in Florida to provide first responders with the greatest available resources during an emergency.”

Florida has been the target of multiple cybersecurity attacks in recent years.

In late 2020, an attack took the Department of Business and Professional Regulation offline. Last January, applicants’ personal information may have been stolen from the state children’s health insurance site. In July, hackers stole the personal data of at least 58,000 unemployment applicants, such as Social Security numbers and bank information.

While not a cyberattack, last fall, multiple state websites went offline after a hardware malfunction at the Digital Service’s State Data Center. A backup processor didn’t kick in as intended, causing about 1,100 servers to go down.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls didn’t name many priorities during his speech before House members on the opening day of the 2022 Session last week. But he did name cybersecurity as one of the state’s current gaps.

“We’re Florida. We are a huge target for everybody,” Sprowls told reporters that afternoon.

Culprits could span from low-level hackers or 14-year-olds trying to hack local governments to individuals from foreign countries trying to infiltrate state resources. In one instance last year, a hacker reportedly attempted to poison Oldsmar’s water supply by upping the share of sodium hydroxide, a chemical that is harmful to human tissue at high levels.

“This is something that we expect to read in, like, an Ian Fleming spy novel,” Sprowls continued. “We don’t expect this to really happen to our water supply.”