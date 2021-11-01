November 1, 2021
State web portal offline since Friday

Renzo DowneyNovember 1, 2021

A notice on state webpages say the site is 'currently under maintenance.' However, a source tells Florida Politics 1,200 servers are down.

The official web portal for Florida, including Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ homepage, has been down since Friday after a hardware malfunction at the State Data Center.

A notice on state webpages like myflorida.com and flgov.com on Monday evening said the site is “currently under maintenance.” However, a source tells Florida Politics 1,200 servers are down.

“Attention: This site is currently under maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” according to the webpages.

The Department of Management Services’ Florida Digital Service quickly responded to the hardware failure Friday, DMS spokeswoman Rose Hebert told Florida Politics.

“The backup processor is designed to take over when the main processor fails, but that routine function did not instantly occur as architected,” Hebert said. “FLDS continues to work alongside significant resources deployed by the machine’s manufacturer as a part of the maintenance contract to restore functionality and mitigate the impact.”

It is not the first time state websites have gone down. The voter registration portal crashed on the deadline to register to vote ahead of the November election in 2020. That spring, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s unemployment portal crashed repeatedly in the opening weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, when hundreds of thousands of jobless Floridians attempted to file to receive benefits.

___

This is a developing story.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

