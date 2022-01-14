FSU Associate Dean James Zedaker resigns amid sexual misconduct investigation

James Zedaker, associate dean of Florida State University’s School of Physician Assistant Practice and head of the university’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing administration program, has resigned amid an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, according to an FSU spokesperson.

The university received an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Zedaker on Nov. 2, 2021, said FSU’s Assistant Vice President of Communications Dennis Schnittker. That triggered an “immediate investigation,” according to Schnittker.

After interviewing witnesses, the investigation determined on Jan. 4 that Zedaker was in violation of the university’s anti-sexual misconduct policy by creating a hostile workplace for employees.

However, Zedaker submitted his resignation on Dec. 17, before the report was finalized, according to Schnittker. That resignation became effective Friday.

Florida Politics has submitted a public records request for the investigation report. This story will be updated with details from the investigation’s findings when it is received.

As associate dean, Zedaker was the founding director of FSU’s Physician Assistant program in 2016. During his tenure, the program has faced accreditation issues. It is currently on accreditation probation by the ARC-PA, according to the accrediting body’s website.

Aside from his role as associate dean, Zedaker was also named the director of university special projects for Health and Emergency Operations in June 2020, according to a copy of his resume obtained from an FSU employee. In the resume, he said he was “responsible for COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration for all of Florida State University and its regional campuses.”

This has not been the only case of faculty sexual misconduct in FSU College of Medicine’s administration in recent years. Les Beitsch, the former chair of the college’s Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, was found to have violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy in 2019, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The university has also found three professors guilty of sexual misconduct with students since 2020.

Schnittker said in an email to Florida Politics that reports of sexual misconduct are promptly investigated by the university.

“It is important that violations of the university’s sexual misconduct policy are promptly reported so the university can take immediate action,” he wrote. “The university has established many pathways to report concerns and is diligent in its responsiveness.”