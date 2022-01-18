Personnel note: Nikki Fried appoints Titus O’Neil to Florida State Fair Authority Board

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has announced the appointment of Thaddeus Bullard, better known by his stage name as WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, to the Florida State Fair Authority’s board of directors.

Bullard, a Florida native, is noted for his philanthropy work in addition to his professional wrestling career. Through his Bullard Family Foundation and in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, he established the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School. There, Bullard has implemented programs focused on community, mentorship, technology, arts and sports, as well as opportunities for parents to receive workforce development training and support services.

He was named a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in 2020 and 2021.

“As a Florida native, it is a tremendous honor for me to be able to help shape, cultivate, and educate those throughout the state in both affluent and underserved communities on the importance of agriculture,” Bullard said in a statement. “I’m honored to be serving alongside an esteemed group of advocates for Florida to continue making our great state one of the best places to live, work, and play in the world.”

Bullard’s term on the board started Jan. 6 and will conclude May 29, 2025.

“I extend my congratulations to the new board officers of the Florida State Fair Authority and I’m grateful for Mr. Bullard’s service,” Fried said in a statement. “His commitment will help us ensure that the Florida State Fair remains one of the nation’s best, with over half a million people enjoying the attractions and learning about Florida’s rich agricultural heritage.”

The Florida State Fair Authority and its board work to put on the annual festivity, as well as a variety of year-round events and programs addressing agriculture, education and community service.

The Florida State Fair was first held in Tampa in 1904 and has become one of the largest events in the state, attracting more than 500,000 people each year during its 12-day run. The state fair boasts the largest Midway in the country, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and new attractions each year.

The 2022 Florida State Fair will take place Feb. 10-21.