Ken Welch, St. Pete leaders break ground on $93M Jordan Park redevelopment

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch joined city and county leaders Friday to break ground on a $93 million redevelopment project at Jordan Park.

The redevelopment of the affordable housing complex will feature the construction of 60 new senior units within a three-story garden apartment building, including 54 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units. A total of 206 multifamily units will undergo substantial rehabilitation, according to a news release from the city. Of those, there will be six one-bedroom, 105 two-bedroom, 90 three-bedroom and five four-bedroom units.

As part of the redevelopment, the city’s Codes Compliance Assistance Department will inspect residential units annually for a period of five years, subject to tenant consent.

“After a period of delay, debate and changes in leadership, a new Jordan Park is on the way,” Welch said in a statement. “As we grow, we must make sure that everyone shares in that progress. We should never displace those who have worked hard and played by the rules. For too long we have seen African American residents displaced. That will not happen with the residents of Jordan Park.”

The renovated units will include energy efficient features such as programmable thermostats, Energy Star ceiling fans, exhaust fans in bathrooms, windows, refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines, and low-flow water fixtures in bathrooms.

The units will be split in availability based on income — 15% of the units will be available to those earning at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and 85% of the units will be available to those at or below 60% AMI. As of 2021, the 80% AMI in St. Pete for a family of four was $59,050, according to the city.

The construction process is also aimed at providing equity. Employment opportunities during construction will be prioritized to CRA residents. The project also has a minimum goal of 30% total development costs to be paid toward small disadvantaged, minority or women-owned businesses.

The developer will be required to prioritize through its general contractor and subcontractors employment opportunities for Jordan Park residents, St. Petersburg Housing Authority residents at other sites, and Section 8 and low-income residents within the city. The target goal is 12 new-hires.

“There are so many stories in the walls of these homes. I am not ashamed of being a product of Jordan Park. I wear it like a badge of honor,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, who grew up in Jordan Park. “Because I have an opportunity and obligation to tell the kids here now about all of the things I did, and they can do it too.”

The new construction is possible, in part, through $2 million in tax increment financing from the South St. Petersburg CRA. Financing for the project closed in December.

“Everyone deserves safe, clean, affordable housing,” Flowers added.

Jordan Park, located near the Deuces corridor in South St. Pete, was originally constructed from 1939-1941 as the city’s first African American public housing complex. It sits on property donated by Elder Jordan, a notable figure in the city’s Black community. The first phase of construction in 1939 included 242 units. Another 204 units were finished in 1941.

This will be the first time since 2000 significant work has been done on the historic affordable housing development, according to the city. In 2000, most historical units were demolished and replaced with 237 new units, leaving only 31 original units from the Historic Senior Village, as well as the old administration building, which now serves as the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum.