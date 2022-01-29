Casey DeSantis applauds reopening of Rish Park in Cape San Blas

First Lady Casey DeSantis is joining others in celebrating the reopening of the William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area in Cape San Blas off the coast of the Florida Panhandle.

The recreation center is now able to reopen for daily use after receiving necessary repairs of damage caused by Hurricane Michael. The park has been closed since Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in October 2018.

The area is uniquely designed for use by individuals with disabilities and their families, and is the state’s only fully wheelchair-accessible park.

“William J. Rish Park is a gem, providing individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience Florida’s sandy beaches in an environment that is exclusively designed for them,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The community with unique abilities, as well as the entire Panhandle community, have shown incredible resilience as we have worked to rebuild following the devastation Hurricane Michael left in its wake. We are excited about today’s announcement and look forward to DEP’s continued progress toward the full reopening of Rish Park.”

Now, park visitors can once again access the beach and bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is also planning on continuing its work to make other amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool and overnight accommodations, available later this year. Park admission is $6 per vehicle, to be paid at an honor box.

“DEP is proud of this opportunity to provide a barrier-free recreational experience to ensure all visitors are able to experience the Real Florida,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton in a statement. “This park features incredible beachfront and bayside settings ideal for a day trip. In the coming months, DEP looks forward to expanding the amenities at the park for people with disabilities, as well as their families, friends and caregivers.”

The 100-acre park, which features access to the Gulf of Mexico and Saint Joseph Bay, was founded in the 1970s as an outdoor recreation area for people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers.

It will continue to serve as a park that caters to those with disabilities under DEP’s Division of Recreation and Parks — stewardship of the park transferred to DEP from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities last year on Dec. 1.

In announcing the news, Florida State Parks emphasized its commitment in providing accommodations to all visitors.

Beach wheelchairs are available at every coastal park in the state, and there are wheelchair-accessible trams at multiple parks. Most recently, the first wheelchair-accessible glass-bottom boat debuted at Silver Springs State Park.

Florida State Parks also welcomes visitors with service animals and works to design and construct accessible buildings and facilities that provide access for all visitors and comply with applicable Americans with Disabilities Act laws, regulations and standards.