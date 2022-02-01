February 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis seeks Supreme Court opinion on protections for Al Lawson district
Al Lawson tells Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand Medicaid.

Jacob OglesFebruary 1, 20225min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Pending lawsuit, North Florida casino bid fails as petition drive comes up short

HeadlinesInfluence

Barrier-breaking bill for homeless youths clears first legislative hurdle

2022

With $400K haul, Maxwell Frost continues to set cash pace in CD 10

lawson DeSantis
He wants the matter settled before the Legislature sends him a congressional map.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in now on the constitutionality of a north Florida congressional district.

The Governor’s office has questioned the legality of Florida’s 5th Congressional District, represented now by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat. The district spans from Tallahassee to Jacksonville and includes numerous Black neighborhoods in between. DeSantis notes every draft congressional map published by the Legislature in the once-a-decade reapportionment process includes an analogous district. But a proposal submitted by his office does not.

DeSantis, a military attorney before his political career, asks the courts to weigh in now on whether the district must remain on the map.

“I seek this Court’s opinion on whether Article III, Section 20(a) of the Florida Constitution requires the retention of a district in northern Florida that connects the minority population in Jacksonville with distant and distinct minority populations (either in Leon and Gadsden counties or outside of Orlando) to ensure sufficient voting strength, even if not a majority, to elect a candidate of their choice,” DeSantis wrote.

That’s a question that speaks directly to the federal Voting Rights Act requirements to protect minority access districts, though DeSantis stresses he wants answers specifically to language in state law, specifically the phrase “diminish their ability to elect representatives of their choice.”

After the Senate passed its own congressional map including the district, Sen. Ray Rodrigues — the Senate Reapportionment Committee chair — told press the maps were crafted with the assumption the Black minority access district needed to be protected by top-tier requirements of the law.

But DeSantis has noted he still holds a veto pen on any congressional map produced by the Legislature.

“Once presented with a congressional redistricting bill, I must decide whether to approve or veto it, and even if I take no action and the law goes into effect, I must nevertheless take care that the Constitution and laws of the state of Florida are faithfully executed,” he wrote.

He noted the Secretary of State’s office, which operates under the Governor’s auspices, must defend the final maps.

“The Department of State will also be responsible for defending any legal challenges to the new congressional redistricting map,” he wrote. “In deciding whether to exercise my veto power once the Legislature’s congressional redistricting bill is presented to me, and how best to faithfully implement the law if enacted, I now seek your ‘opinion … as to the interpretation of [a] portion of [the] constitution’ that applies to the congressional redistricting process.”

Critics of the Governor’s map, including Lawson, have said the law requires preservation of the minority access district in North Florida.

“I will ensure the people of Florida’s 5th District have the representation in Congress they rightfully deserve,” Lawson said in a statement. “My district includes a large minority and urban core, protecting minority voting access is critical to serving the needs of this area.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill criminalizing on-street stunt driving — and filming it — speeds through Senate panel

nextAnna Paulina Luna ends year as top CD 13 fundraiser, Ben Diamond follows in second

One comment

  • Matthew Lusk

    February 1, 2022 at 5:48 pm

    Sigleling out a guaranteed win is blatantly racist. This is a no Brainer. End all the hatred of Whites, Al. If you represent people of all color you should not have a problem. But trying to make atheist Charles Darwin a national holiday and leaving the southern border wide open to people willing to work cheap and take jobs and covering for the the white NAZI banking cartel might cause you problems in a fair election. You have never had a manual labor job. You are a con man.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
North Florida casino campaign cries foul over petition process, sues for more time
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more