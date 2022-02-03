February 3, 2022
Nikki Fried asks Gov. DeSantis to declare emergency to help farmers weather the cold
Nikki Fried. Image via Colin Hackley.

Anne Geggis

The Agriculture Commissioner is urging the Governor to declare a state of emergency declaration so more fruit and vegetables can move before it rots.

The cold that sent South Florida iguanas falling from trees had farmers in Lakeland coating crops in ice to save their Valencia orange crop.

The situation prompted state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Wednesday to write to Gov. Ron DeSantis urging him to immediately declare a state of emergency for the agriculture-rich areas around the state.

Such a declaration for Polk, Highlands, Hardee, Desoto, Hendry, Collier, Glades, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties would allow the Florida Department of Transportation to suspend size and weight restrictions for any vehicles traveling within the state with agriculture commodities and citrus, according to Fried’s office. Such a move would allow farmers to move as much product as possible before it starts going bad, according to a release from Fried’s office.

“Our agriculture industry is our state’s second largest economic driver, and our farmers are the best in the world,” Fried wrote. “They remain resilient in the face of continued unfair foreign trade, invasive pests and diseases, a global pandemic, and extreme weather — from hurricanes to now these record cold temperatures. But they need our help now to keep Florida growing.”

Cold temperatures have threatened weather records this past week. The interruption in Florida’s temperate climes present a threat to the fruit and vegetable industry that’s become a $149.5 billion industry, Fried said.

“It’s clear the losses necessitate an emergency declaration,” her letter reads.

DeSantis’ office did not provide a reply to an inquiry about Fried’s request. But the situation has shades of another time Fried, a Democrat running to replace DeSantis in the Governor’s chair, urged him to declare a state of emergency. She issued the same call in August, as the delta variant strained hospital resources.

The call was not heeded at that time, however.

Fried said this time nothing short of the food supply is at stake. Florida crops feed the entire country during the winter.

“On behalf of Florida’s farmers and our agriculture industry, I urge you to provide the state support needed by issuing a state of emergency declaration to help them weather this recent challenge and to keep our food supply safe and strong,” Fried’s letter says.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

