Val Demings ‘delivers’ in new campaign video highlighting port spending

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat running for Senate, released a video Thursday reminding voters that she “delivers” when it comes to Florida’s infrastructural priorities.

The video focuses on spending at JAXPORT and the Port of Palm Beach, made possible via the Joe Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework legislation, which U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio opposed. Demings is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rubio later this year.

“Chief Demings worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver for Florida, passing legislation to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and lower prices for working families,” said Demings campaign manager Zack Carroll. “Marco Rubio opposed it. Floridians deserve a Senator who will get the job done in Washington, not another career politician who takes his marching orders from special interests and party bosses, even when it hurts families back home.”

The 20-second video includes a collage of images from Demings’ visits to JAXPORT and the Port of Palm Beach, with Demings surveying port operations. The chyrons describe the money brought in: $24 million for JAXPORT, $6 million for the Port of Palm Beach, and $72 million for Florida ports overall.

“Demings delivers for Florida,” reads the takeaway message.

Rubio’s position was clear on the legislation in the wake of the vote last year.

“I support investing in roads, bridges, broadband, and efforts to mitigate against sea level rise, and I hoped there would be a bill I could vote for,” Rubio said. “But this bill was negotiated in secret, rushed through the process without meaningful opportunities to have input, and adds a net increase of $350 billion to the national debt. I can’t vote for a bill like that.”