February 9, 2022
Florida teacher shortage leads to rising number of classes taught by non-subject certified teachers
Teachers are calling for vaccines sooner. Image via Hilldborough Schools.

Tristan WoodFebruary 9, 20223min1

hillsborough
'I worry about the thousands and thousands of students who are currently without a full-time teacher.'

A report approved by the Board of Education Wednesday puts the number of teacher vacancies at 4,489, a jump of 800 from last year.

The data, found in the the board’s Identification of Critical Teacher Shortage Areas for 2022-23 annual report, projects the vacancies will surpass 9,000 by the end of the year. The report also projects that there are not enough students in the teacher-training pipeline to fill the vacancies. About 3,300 students completed teacher training in the 2019-20 academic school year.

Catherine Boehme, public policy advocate for the Florida Education Association, spoke during public comment before the report was approved. She pointed out that in 2016, the vacancy count sat at 2,400.

The report also identified that a growing number of Florida teachers are being required to teach subjects they are not certified to teach in that field. Of the 591,461 courses taught statewide, about 59,117 are being taught by someone not certified to teach that field. That’s about 10% of courses. Last year, the percentage sat at 6.7%.

More teachers in charter schools are teaching out-of-field than traditional public schools. Over 13.5% of charter school courses are taught by a teacher not certified in that subject, while the number sits at 8.24% for traditional schools. Those numbers are stark jumps from the shares of 12.12% and 6.19% last year, respectively.

Some course types are being hit harder than others. Over 15.75% of English courses are being taught by a teacher uncertified for the subject. That percentage is 16.8% for ESE classes. While that number is an improvement for ESE classes from last year, 10% of English courses were taught by an uncertified teacher in 2020-21.

Boehme said the teacher shortage has led to schools combining classes, pulling administrative staff to teach and canceling “special” classes like music and art.

She said the state will have to further incentivize people to go to school or return to school to become teachers if the numbers are to be turned around.

“I worry about the thousands and thousands of students who are currently without a full-time teacher,” she said.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

One comment

  • YouKnowImRight

    February 9, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    We should go back to gender norms and have the women stay home to school the children. Tax payer funded “schooling” is really only tax payer funded “daycare.”

    And just like that…the world would be a better place!

    Reply

