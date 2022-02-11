February 11, 2022
Ron DeSantis asserts yearly inflation ‘much higher’ than advertised 7.5%

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 11, 20223min0

Desantis, Ron - 4
'You look at what's happening with our country, this inflation is just unbelievable.'

Official accounts have inflation at its highest rate since 1982, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday it’s even worse than that.

During a press conference in Marianna, the Governor argued inflation was “much higher” than was claimed.

“You look at what’s happening with our country, this inflation is just unbelievable,” DeSantis contended. “They say it’s 7.5%, but it’s much higher than that. I mean, just think about how much gas has gone up. Look at the grocery store. Almost everything in the grocery’s at least 10% increased. It’s not 7.5.”

“And then you talk to people in business who are building homes or doing all these other things, and the amount of money it costs now just to buy things that were much cheaper before. It’s really very problematic,” DeSantis said.

The Governor ripped on monetary policy from there, saying that “when Washington, D.C., thinks they can just print money, billions of dollars out of thin air and then nothing’s going to happen, that’s being proven wrong right now.”

“When you do these types of inflationary policies, this is what ends up happening,” DeSantis added, saying inflation “is really biting a lot of people.”

“When we went back to the time we had that much inflation,” DeSantis quipped, “I may not have even been born. Certainly, I was very little. It was the late 70s, early 80s, when you had that type of inflation.”

DeSantis was born in 1978.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, impacts are uneven, with much of the price pressure related to rising energy costs.

“The all items index rose 7.5% for the 12 months ending January, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending February 1982. The all items less food and energy index rose 6%, the largest 12-month change since the period ending August 1982. The energy index rose 27% over the last year, and the food index increased 7%.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

