Cindy Stuart to host first “Tie the Knot” ceremony for Tampa couples this Valentine’s Day

Hillsborough County Clerk Cindy Stuart is set to host the office’s first community wedding this Valentine’s Day.

The “Tie the Knot” ceremony will be held this Monday at Courthouse Square Park in downtown Tampa at 2 p.m. As many as 42 couples may be in attendance to be married by the Clerk.

Couples will begin arriving around 1 p.m. to prepare for the ceremony.

Couples had to register by Feb. 4 to participate in the event, and marriage licenses must have been obtained between Dec. 6, 2021 through Feb. 11 to be eligible. Couples are asked to limit attendance to four guests per couple.

The Pinellas County Clerk Office will be hosting its 16th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony, which will be live-streamed via the clerk’s office.

One ceremony will be held to wed couples at 1:30 p.m., and another event at 2 p.m. will feature vow renewals. Couples are limited to two guests.

Pasco County’s Clerk will be hosting its 14th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony at the north lawn of the Pasco County Historic Courthouse at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is being limited to 20 couples.