February 14, 2022
Ron DeSantis benefits from Donald Trump fade in CNN poll
Is the Trump/DeSantis feud heating up?

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 14, 20223min2

trump desantis art
Fewer voters want Trump, more want the Governor. Is it a trend?

A CNN poll on the 2024 presidential race showed attrition in voter support for Donald Trump, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is benefiting.

The survey, conducted by SSRS between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6, showed that only 50% of 579 Republican and Republican-leaning voters polled wanted Trump to run again. While 54% of Republicans wanted Trump to run once more, just 38% of independent voters who lean Republican said the same.

Polling in 2018 from the same outlet showed 75% of Republicans wanted Trump renominated then.

While 60% of the 303 voters who don’t want a Trump comeback bid say that they just want someone else, DeSantis is the preference of 21% of the group. No other potential name got more than 1% as a Trump alternative. That’s yet another signal that DeSantis continues to consolidate support in national surveys as a Trump foil.

The story told by national polls is echoed in more granular surveys, including of voters in the Sunshine State. A hypothetical head-to-head 2024 Primary between Trump and DeSantis would be a single-digit statewide spread, says one recent survey. Polls of single congressional districts, meanwhile, suggest DeSantis’ support is even more enduring.

Gambling odds on the 2024 race even continue to swing the Governor’s way, according to bookmaker BoyleSports. Betters give the ex-President odds of 11/10, or a probability of 47.62% of winning the nod. But DeSantis’ odds improved to 4/1, or a 20% chance.

Speculation has swirled about a potential faceoff between Trump and DeSantis, an obscure Congressman before his endorsement catapulted him to the Governor’s mansion.

DeSantis has reportedly refused to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, saying it would be “too much to ask,” which is a problem for Trump reportedly.

Trump has said that DeSantis would never run against him, and that if the Governor did, Trump would win by “a lot.”

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    February 14, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Joe Biden is the #1 recruiter for new Republican voters. Congratulations Joe.

    Reply

  • zhombre

    February 14, 2022 at 10:23 am

    CNN. Crap, Not News.

    Reply

