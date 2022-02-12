Pentagon orders Florida National Guard out of Ukraine

The Florida National Guard is packing their bags and exiting Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the withdraw Saturday. It comes as U.S. officials grow increasingly concerned Russian military could invade the nation any day.

“Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the (Florida National Guard) troops out of Ukraine,” Kirby tweeted. “Abundance of caution, safety and security of our personnel his paramount concern. We remain committed to our relationship with the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The roughly 150 Guardsmen arrived in Ukraine late last year as part of a training mission. They — members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade in Pinellas Park — are the sole U.S. troops stationed inside the Eastern European nation.

U.S. officials are growing increasingly concerned that a Russian invasion is imminent. Russia has amassed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border — surrounding the nation on three sides, CNN reports. The buildup includes more than 100,000 troops and military equipment.

The State Department in January began evacuating non-essential staff and families out of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv amid growing concerns. U.S. citizens are being urged to evacuate immediately, Buzzfeed reports.

Britain on Saturday told its citizens to leave Ukraine. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that U.K. troops that have been training the Ukrainian army also would leave the country. Germany and the Netherlands also called on their citizens to leave as soon as possible.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies.

Biden has said the U.S. military will not enter a war in Ukraine, but he has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in concert with international allies.

The timing of any possible Russian military action remains a key question.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Americans should not expect the U.S. military to rescue them in the event that air and rail transportation is severed after a Russian invasion.

—

Content from the Associated Press was used in this post.