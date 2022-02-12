February 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pentagon orders Florida National Guard out of Ukraine
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon. Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoFebruary 12, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pat Gerard raises nearly $17K in January, retaking lead in Pinellas Commission race

APoliticalHeadlines

Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

800 (19)
The troops are members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade in Pinellas Park.

The Florida National Guard is packing their bags and exiting Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the withdraw Saturday. It comes as U.S. officials grow increasingly concerned Russian military could invade the nation any day.

“Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the (Florida National Guard) troops out of Ukraine,” Kirby tweeted. “Abundance of caution, safety and security of our personnel his paramount concern. We remain committed to our relationship with the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The  roughly 150 Guardsmen arrived in  Ukraine late last year as part of a training mission. They — members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade in Pinellas Park — are the sole U.S. troops stationed inside the Eastern European nation.

U.S. officials are growing increasingly concerned that a Russian invasion is imminent. Russia has amassed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border — surrounding the nation on three sides, CNN reports. The buildup includes more than 100,000 troops and military equipment.

The State Department in January began evacuating non-essential staff and families out of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv amid growing concerns. U.S. citizens are being urged to evacuate immediately, Buzzfeed reports.

Britain on Saturday told its citizens to leave Ukraine. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that U.K. troops that have been training the Ukrainian army also would leave the country. Germany and the Netherlands also called on their citizens to leave as soon as possible.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies.

Biden has said the U.S. military will not enter a war in Ukraine, but he has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in concert with international allies.

The timing of any possible Russian military action remains a key question.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Americans should not expect the U.S. military to rescue them in the event that air and rail transportation is severed after a Russian invasion.

Content from the Associated Press was used in this post.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPat Gerard raises nearly $17K in January, retaking lead in Pinellas Commission race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis signals he won’t sign Legislature’s proposed congressional maps
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more