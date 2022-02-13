February 13, 2022
Flags to be flown at half-staff for Parkland victims
L-R: Carmen Schentrup, Aaron Feis, Martin Duque, Scott Beigel, Nicholas Dworet, Gina Montalto. Second Row: Alyssa Alhadeff, Luke Hoyer, Meadow Pollack, Alex Schacter, Helena Ramsay. Third row: Peter Wang, Chris Hixon, Jamie Guttenberg, Joaquin ‘Guac’ Oliver, Alaina Petty, Cara Loughran. Image via the Daily Mail.

Associated Press

Parkland shooting victims
The Governor also asks that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday.

Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation that the observance of the shooting’s fourth anniversary “will continue to honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day” at the Parkland school.

“We continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss,” he said. He asked that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

The killer pleaded guilty in October to their murders. The penalty trial that will decide whether he receives the death penalty or life in prison is scheduled to begin in April.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

