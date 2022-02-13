February 13, 2022
Jimmy Patronis hopes to help Floridians get-lucky this Valentine’s Day with unclaimed property

“Roses are red, violets are blue, search now because you could have unclaimed property waiting for you."

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is taking on the role of Cupid this Valentine’s Day in hopes of matching Floridians with romantic-themed names to those in Florida’s Unclaimed Property database.

And, it’s a big gift — the names listed total more than $7 million in unclaimed property.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, search now because you could have unclaimed property waiting for you,” Patronis said in a statement. “I love to give money back to Floridians and in hopes to brighten your day, we have put together a list of Valentine-themed names and how much money is available per name. If you have one of these words in your name, I encourage you to begin your search today at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. It also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes. The assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years, and if the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.5 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

Check below to find your name and see if you might get-lucky this Valentine’s Day:

Love

— 4,000 Accounts

— $931K Available

Heart

— 1,900 Accounts

— $449K Available

Valentine

— 1,300 Accounts

— $413K Available

Kiss

— 250 Accounts

— $56K Available

Rose

— 6,000 Accounts

— $2.4 Million Available

Flower

— 3,400 Accounts

— $804K Available

Sweet

— 1,400 Accounts

— $466K Available

Red

— 6,900 Accounts

— $1.8 Million Available

Pink

— 1,800 Accounts

— $62K Available

Candy

— 200 Accounts

— $58K Available

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

One comment

  • Raymond Smith

    February 13, 2022 at 11:44 am

    I am looking for my father in law

    Reply

