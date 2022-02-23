Stacy Hahn announces re-election campaign for Hillsborough County School Board

Tampa educator Stacy Hahn is seeking re-election to the Hillsborough County School Board.

Hahn, who was first elected to the District 2 seat in 2018, announced that she filed to run Tuesday.

“I’m once again running for the Hillsborough County School Board because I remain passionate that every child deserves a high-quality education,” Hahn said in a statement. “During my 30 years as an educator, I’ve had the privilege to work with parents, teachers, school administrators, and community members from across our state to ensure my passion has translated to reality. Throughout my career and as a current School Board Member, I‘ve provided leadership and worked to create policy that best supports our children and moves our school district forward.”

Hahn has worked in education for three decades in roles including public school teacher, student advocate, grant facilitator, program coordinator, educational researcher and university professor. Prior to serving on the School Board, Hahn was the director of professional development and partnerships for the University of South Florida College of Education, as well as the associate director of the USF-David C. Anchin Center. She earned her Ph.D. in early childhood special education and research from USF.

Hahn is an advocate for equitable access to high quality early childhood education, literacy, career and technical opportunities, as well as strong financial oversight and operational accountability.

Outside of her service on the School Board, Hahn has spearheaded several initiatives that focus on literacy and STEM, such as the Early Childhood Literacy Fair, Storytime Online, Authors Chat Book Club, and Hahn Holiday Book Tour. Recently, she integrated STEM, art and literacy into events that teach coding through storybooks and also worked with community partners to create a Rocket & Robots Spring Break Camp.

She is the president of Literacy is Key, which provides an ongoing source of books and educational resources to improve the literacy and school readiness skills of children throughout Hillsborough County.

She also serves on the board of directors for Zoo Tampa, Tampa Museum of Art and Hillsborough Education Foundation, and represents Hillsborough County on the Value Adjustment Board. Hahn is also a member of the MacDill Council for Educational Excellence, supporting school policies that help students transition and receive a stable education environment for military students while they are attending Hillsborough County schools.

Hahn is currently the only candidate filed to run, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.