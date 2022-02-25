Move over 305, Miami-Dade and the Keys getting new 645 area code

Can Pit Bull work this one into a song?

Miami-Dade County might be known as “The 305” but the proliferation of telephones means that a third area code — 645 — is coming to the area that is currently home to area codes 305 and 754.

As soon as all possible 10-digit combinations of those two area codes become exhausted, new lines in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties will start to be assigned the new 645 area code. And that’s expected to be sometime in early 2024, according to Public Service Commission members.

The area code 305 once covered the whole state when it was first introduced in 1947.

“Since the origination of the 305 area code in 1947, this is only the second time Florida has added a third area code to a specified region,” said Andrew Giles Fay, PSC chairman, according to a news release. “The increasing customer demand is a testament to South Florida’s growing economy. As Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys continue to attract new residents from all across our country and around the world, the new 645 area code will ensure that the demand for new lines is met.”

All but 12 of the 792 usable prefixes in the 305-area code have been depleted of combinations. And all but 73 of those 792 usable prefixes in the 23-year-old 786-area code have been assigned, the state Public Service Commission announced in December.

Each prefix yields 10,000 numbers, according to PSC officials.

Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 645 area code once it’s activated. Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing — the area code plus the seven-digit phone number — to make local calls, company officials said.

In Palm Beach County, the PSC has announced the area commonly associated with the 561 area code is also going to be sharing the area with a new triple number combination for dialing: 728. The 561 is going to run out of ten-digit combinations by 2023, according to The Palm Beach Post.