March 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jen McDonald to run for newly drawn House District 65

Kelly HayesMarch 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House ready to vote on religious freedom bill

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: House agrees to add labor to Office of Broadband

Headlines

Florida Court Clerks gear up for ‘Operation Green Light’

jen-mcdonald-headshot-black-jacket-blue-background_1500xx3000-4000-1-0
The seat will resemble current House District 60 represented by Tampa Republican Jackie Toledo.

Tampa Bay local business owner Jen McDonald launched her campaign Tuesday for the newly drawn state House District 65.

McDonald, a Democrat, is hoping to take the competitive Hillsborough County seat, which closely resembles current House District 60 represented by Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for House District 65. After decades working alongside many of you on behalf of our community, I know the unique challenges and opportunities we face,” McDonald said in a statement. “As an entrepreneur who founded and built my business right here in Tampa Bay, I’m all too aware of our need for a Representative in Tallahassee who will deliver for our community. I will bring bold leadership and a fresh perspective to service on behalf of all District 65 residents.”

In addition to running her business, McDonald has served as chair of the Hillsborough County Citizens Advisory Committee, chair of the Hillsborough Community College Business Advisory Board, president of the Historic Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, on the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as a member of the Junior League of Tampa.

“I grew up in a working-class family and I put myself through college. I started my career in Hillsborough County and when my corporate role wanted me to leave Tampa, I doubled down my commitment to this region by starting and building my business right here, in the community I love,” she continued.

McDonald is the founder and owner of her firm Liberty Bella Enterprises and vice president at Merchant Insurance Solutions. She also previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for Hillsborough County Commission in 2020.

“Our community offers a beautiful place to live amongst the nicest people you will ever meet. We deserve a Representative who will deliver on the promise of a prosperous and secure future for our families and our way of life. I’m running to bring meaningful progress to Florida and improve the lives of Hillsborough County residents. I will advocate on behalf of our small business owners, increase government accountability, and deliver economic opportunity for all residents of District 65.”

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment

nextDemocrat Adam Hattersley to challenge Jimmy Patronis for Florida CFO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories