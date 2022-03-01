March 1, 2022
‘I feel bad for the Russians’: Tampa-based Project DYNAMO has ‘active presence’ in Kyiv as rescues continue
Image via Project DYNAMO.

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 1, 2022

Project DYNAMO Ukraine
Shelling and artillery fire continues to rain down around the country and evacuations can take 20-30 hours.

A Tampa-based nonprofit conducting rescue operations in Ukraine is maintaining a presence in the capital city of Kyiv as Ukrainian citizens continue to hold back a Russian invasion.

Project DYNAMO announced Monday it had rescued two buses of evacuees, including a number of American citizens, from Ukraine since the invasion began Thursday. Four other evacuations are underway with more planned, the organization announced in a news release.

Bryan Stern, DYNAMO’s founder, said they’ve named the missions “Apollo.”

“We’re project DYNAMO, but we name our Ukrainian operations Apollo, named after the Apollo space missions,” Stern said. “The Russians put sputnik in space first, then they put Yuri Gagarin in space. But we were the ones who landed on the moon. They put a garbage can in space and put it into orbit with a guy in it. We put a garbage can on the moon. Because of that, we call it Apollo.”

DYNAMO sent team members to Ukraine in January as the threat of invasion loomed. Coordination for rescues began when diplomats were evacuated from the American embassy in Kyiv. But it’s still harrowing. Shelling and artillery fire continues to rain down around the country and evacuations can take 20-30 hours.

“We’re working to rescue people as quickly as possible and will have several more busloads out in the coming hours,” said James Judge, a spokesman for Project DYNAMO. “Attacks by Russian forces have caused delays to transportation routes, and civilians who are waiting to be rescued have had to shelter during those attacks. We continue to conduct and plan rescue operations in between these attacks, while we have also flown in additional team members to set up reception points in neighboring countries.”

So far, Stern said DYNAMO has rescued British, Afghan and Ukrainian citizens, along with Americans and their families. They’ve even rescued their first dog, a Labrador named Archie. The organization said more than 2,000 people have reached out to be rescued including residents of France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Afghanistan and other European nations, many of whom include children and the elderly.

Stern has been sending in video updates. Smoke columns from explosions can be seen in the background as they travel roads. In Kyiv, air raid sirens can be heard as bombs and bullets fly around him. 

Ukrainian citizens have so far shocked the world with their resilience as they hold off the much more fortified Russian army. Russian forces reportedly were unaware they’d be invading the country, thinking they were on training exercises until they were fired upon by Ukrainian resistance. Average citizens have joined the resistance, creating roadblocks, devising crude explosives and holding Russian forces from taking control of any significant city. Meanwhile, reports of confusion and disillusion among Russian soldiers indicate an unorganized and poorly planned attack.

Despite being outmanned and outgunned, Stern said the Ukrainian resistance will be prepared and he doesn’t see any curtain, iron or otherwise, covering Kyiv any time soon.

“The city is getting ready for possible armor assault by Russian armor columns coming from Belarus in the east,” Stern said. “They’re planning the fight. They’re planning for a siege. And I feel bad for the Russians.”

Anyone seeking rescue can apply at Project DYNAMO’s website.

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

