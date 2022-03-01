Mitch McConnell rebukes Rick Scott agenda to ‘rescue America’

The normally on-message Senate Republican Leadership press conference saw some unusual intramural commentary Tuesday, with the Senate Minority Leader throwing cold water on a Sen. Rick Scott initiative.

Sen. Mitch McConnell was asked about Scott’s 11-point plan to “rescue America” and its controversial provisions; McConnell did not hold back in divorcing the caucus from Scott’s agenda, and said he expected to continue in leadership.

“Sen. Scott is behind me, and he can address the issue of his particular measure,” McConnell said.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell added. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda,” McConnell said.

McConnell was referring to a provision in the Scott Rescue America plan that stipulated that everyone have “skin in the game,” no matter how poor they are.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” the plan states. “Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

The sunset language, meanwhile, referred to this language spotlighted by New York Magazine: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

Scott has spent over a million dollars on a national ad buy, seemingly strategically timed as he leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee amid rumors that former President Donald Trump wants Scott to supplant “Old Crow” McConnell as caucus leader.

For now, McConnell clearly is maintaining his perch atop the GOP Senate.

We reached out to Scott for comment.

If we get a comment, we will update. But for now, Scott’s tweet spotlighting the plan, which came after the press conference with McConnell, will have to stand.