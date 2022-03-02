March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate agree on $12.8M for SLERS

Drew WilsonMarch 2, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

House passes foreign contribution ban, other ballot initiative changes

FederalHeadlines

Kat Cammack wants investigation of Val Demings mail sent far outside CD 10

2022Headlines

Apopka Commissioner Doug Bankson files to run in new HD 39

Police patrol car radio equipment and microphone. Walkie-talkie.
The budget includes $7.64M for tower payments and $2.2 million for FirstNet subscriptions.

House and Senate budget writers have agreed on funding amounts for the continuing rebuild of the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System.

The first budget offer from Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government matches the House with nearly $12.8 million in payments overall.

According to the offer, released Wednesday morning, the chambers will set aside $6.64 million for the relocation and reconstruction of radio towers, $2.2 million for First Net subscriptions and $1.5 million for staffing and independent verification and validation services, and $1 million for tower repair and replacement.

The chambers have also agreed on a handful of smaller items related to SLERS — $526,357 in tower lease payment increases, $339,731 for network testing equipment, 250,000 for contracted legal services, $203,483 for a workload increase and $129,539 for radio units.

The funding follows lawmakers decision last year to buck the competitive bidding process and grant the SLERS contract to Melbourne-based L3Harris.

Motorola Solutions had originally been selected for the rebuild but L3Harris — which had built the network based on now-deprecated tech — challenged the procurement in court and held the radio towers underpinning the system hostage, bringing the project to a standstill until lawmakers snatched back the contract and handed it to L3Harris.

Originally, it seemed lawmakers would play hardball to pull the SLERS project out of purgatory. Senate budgeters originally nixed all funding for SLERS, with Senate President Wilton Simpson saying the chamber “would not negotiate under duress.”

However, it was the Senate that led the charge to hand the contract to L3Harris, including the favorable contract payments in budget proviso. Still, Motorola Solutions fought hard for a veto until signing day, citing the unprecedented nature of the budget deal, which sidesteps the procurement process entirely.

The 2022-23 the funding comes in slightly below what was included in the budget request released by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. DeSantis’ budget proposal for 2022-23 set aside $10.6 million in payments for “tower relocation, lease agreements, and other efforts to posture DMS’ future updates” to SLERS. As it stands, legislators have agreed on $7.64 million in payments related to radio towers.

Notably, the $2.2 million chunk for First Net subscriptions would not go to L3Harris, but instead to AT&T.

FirstNet is the name brand for an AT&T service that operates on a dedicated network, providing police, firefighters and EMTs with a means to communicate free from interference. It operates on a radio spectrum (Band 14) specifically set aside by the federal government.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousZachary Lemnios to speak at Florida Poly spring commencement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more