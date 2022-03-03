Joe Henderson: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is just the GOP’s latest attack on teachers

While the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill inexorably moves through the Legislature, there’s one big thing the Republican Thought Police still don’t get.

People don’t choose to be gay.

They are gay because they’re born that way.

A teacher can’t talk them into it, and their parents can’t talk them out of it.

Yet, HB 1557 would allow parents to sue their school system if the son or daughter hears something in class their parents decide is not “age or developmentally appropriate.”

Whatever that means.

Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the bill, told the Tallahassee Democrat it “empowers parents to be engaged in their children’s lives.”

Empowers? If parents need a law to become engaged in their children’s lives, then shame on them.

Schools welcome the help in various ways, such as the PTA and other volunteer activities. I wonder how many parents who can’t find the time to attend teacher conference nights would go off like a Saturn rocket if Johnny told them that his homework tonight is a study of the struggle for gays to gain equality?

The GOP’s ongoing assault on teachers proceeds from the assumption that an instructor might try to convert a gullible, confused student into a tawdry lifestyle. That is, of course, ridiculous, even for the GOP Fear Machine.

Being gay is not a lifestyle, and it’s not sexuality. It’s an orientation, beyond an individual’s control.

A former colleague and I discussed this issue a few years ago. She is gay and said with a shrug, “It never occurred to me to be anything else.”

The underlying tone of this bill is that it should have occurred to her.

Republicans, the party of “FREEDOM BABY,” fought against gay rights for years. Many of them thought the U.S. Supreme Court decision that made gay marriage the law of the land was the latest sign of the apocalypse.

Now, we have “Don’t Say Gay.”

Why?

Is there an avalanche of data suggesting we need this law? Are kids coming home in tears because their teacher made them feel guilty because they aren’t gay?

No, this is just another battlefront in the GOP culture war, and people will get hurt.

In a recent guest column for Florida Politics, Nancy Brinker declared, “As a Republican, a former diplomat, mother of a proud gay son, and life-long defender of equal rights, I strongly oppose this legislation and the danger it poses to the future of our state,” she wrote.

“This bill’s dangerously vague provisions would have a chilling effect on support for at-risk LGBTQ youth because it creates broad and costly new liabilities for already cash-strapped school districts.”

The bill has already passed the House and appears to have support from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But consider this: If it becomes law, don’t be surprised if there is an escalation of teachers leaving the profession.

The Florida Education Association reported that when the current school year began last August, there were 4,961 teaching vacancies and 3,753 vacancies in the support staff throughout the state. Sarasota recently asked parents to stand in as substitute teachers because few people want to do that job.

Wouldn’t it be better for lawmakers to work on a real problem instead of a fake one?