Budget conference: Shark research funds shake out

On Wednesday night, the House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations and Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations committees found accord on money going to shark research in Northeast Florida.

The House agreed with the most recent Senate offer for $1 million for the OCEARCH Mayport Research and Operations Center project, somewhat short of the $7 million that sponsoring Sen. Danny Burgess requested.

The multipurpose facility for OCEARCH, hosted by Jacksonville University, is to include a new quick-response vessel for marine research and animal rescue and will be built in Mayport at a dock leased by the city of Jacksonville, via $6 million in matching funds.

Private and municipal sources are expected to backfill the shortfall in the state request.

Expectations are ambitious. The center, once constructed, is touted as a hub for K-12 and STEM education, and potentially tourism.

“As an international leader in shark and ocean research, the facility will also attract visitors from around the state of Florida and other states and countries,” asserted the funding request.

Additionally, the hope is that the “general public will develop a better understanding of public safety measures when it comes to sharks.”

Sheela VanHoose of the Southern Group was the lobbyist on record for this project.