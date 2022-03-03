Budget conference: House, Senate inch closer on FDACS aircraft replacement

The House and Senate remain in fiscal negations over a plan to replenish the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) aircraft fleet.

The Senate is seeking $26.5 million to replace the department’s four aging helicopters and an airplane used to fight wildfires.

The House on Wednesday countered with $16.1 million — a sizable difference of roughly $10 million. The two chambers were previously more than $21.4 million apart.

The Agriculture Department has long sought to replace the Vietnam-era fleet, but has struggled to secure funding for it. In years past, the Legislature has instead funded upgrades. Some of the planes date back to the 1960s and 1970s.

In all, the Florida Forest Service manages 17-single engine planes and two multiengine airplanes. It also manages seven helicopters, five UH-1 Hueys and two OH-58 Kiowa.

A team of 16 airplane pilots and seven helicopter pilots operates the fleet, all of whom are certified firefighters.

Despite their growing age, the helicopters remain able to adequately perform fire suppression activities.

The UH-1 Huey is capable of dropping up to 320 gallons of foam or water and can transport up to seven firefighters. The OH-58 Kiowa, which is predominately used for observation work, is mighty enough to carry a 75 gallon water bucket.

Meanwhile, the fixed-wing is used to transport firefighters and provide aerial fire detection.

Wildfires scorched more than 8,000 acres in Florida in 2021. Lightning and humans are the leading causes of wildfire.

Sen. Ben Albritton is chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government. Rep. Josie Tomkow is chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Negotiators will confer until they reach an impasse. Issues are then forwarded to House and Senate budget chiefs.

The 2022 Legislative Session ends March 11.

Senate President Wilton Simpson is a favorite to helm the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the new year. He is expected to replace Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is seeking to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis.