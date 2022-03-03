March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate inch closer on FDACS aircraft replacement
A helicopter, carrying a bucket, flies near a brush fire in Golden Gate Estates, Fla., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Crews worked to contain four brush fires totaling about 400 acres and threatening 30 homes in the Estates. (Jon Austria/Naples Daily News via AP)

Jason DelgadoMarch 2, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes ‘free kill’ bill that revamps state’s wrongful death laws

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Shark research funds shake out

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes beach smoking bill, but critics say cigar carveout makes future hazy

1000 (29)
More than $21 million originally divided the Chambers.

The House and Senate remain in fiscal negations over a plan to replenish the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) aircraft fleet. 

The Senate is seeking $26.5 million to replace the department’s four aging helicopters and an airplane used to fight wildfires.

The House on Wednesday countered with $16.1 million — a sizable difference of roughly $10 million. The two chambers were previously more than $21.4 million apart. 

The Agriculture Department has long sought to replace the Vietnam-era fleet, but has struggled to secure funding for it. In years past, the Legislature has instead funded upgrades. Some of the planes date back to the 1960s and 1970s.

In all, the Florida Forest Service manages 17-single engine planes and two multiengine airplanes. It also manages seven helicopters, five UH-1 Hueys and two OH-58 Kiowa. 

A team of 16 airplane pilots and seven helicopter pilots operates the fleet, all of whom are certified firefighters. 

Despite their growing age, the helicopters remain able to adequately perform fire suppression activities. 

The UH-1 Huey is capable of dropping up to 320 gallons of foam or water and can transport up to seven firefighters. The OH-58 Kiowa, which is predominately used for observation work, is mighty enough to carry a 75 gallon water bucket. 

Meanwhile, the fixed-wing is used to transport firefighters and provide aerial fire detection. 

Wildfires scorched more than 8,000 acres in Florida in 2021. Lightning and humans are the leading causes of wildfire.

Sen. Ben Albritton is chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government. Rep. Josie Tomkow is chair of the  House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Negotiators will confer until they reach an impasse. Issues are then forwarded to House and Senate budget chiefs. 

The 2022 Legislative Session ends March 11.

Senate President Wilton Simpson is a favorite to helm the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the new year. He is expected to replace Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is seeking to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis to masked students: Time to end 'COVID theater'

nextLegislature passes beach smoking bill, but critics say cigar carveout makes future hazy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more