‘I have committed heresy’: Rick Scott goes rogue on Mitch McConnell

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s heel turn against Republican leadership heated up further with a frothy Friday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

“I have committed heresy in Washington,” Scott thundered, promoting again his controversial 11-point plan to “rescue America” that already has been rebuked by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week.

Scott doubled down on his position in the op-ed with provocative phrases.

“If we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to socialism, we don’t deserve to govern. Most Republicans in Congress agree, but many live in fear of speaking the truth in Washington. If you do, the Democrats will attack you and use it against you. Therefore, they tell us, it’s best to keep your head down, vote as directed, and be quiet,” Scott asserted.

“But Americans have never had more information than they do today. They demand and deserve the truth, and it’s time to give it to them.”

Scott suggested Republican leadership can’t handle his truth: “I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve.”

Among those who need to be taxed, according to Scott in the WSJ: “freeloaders who abuse the welfare system.”

Scott, who is ending the week with a shot across the bow of GOP leaders, accurately predicts that this drama isn’t over.

“There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington, who personally profit while ruining this country. Bring it on,” Scott wrote.

It remains to be seen if McConnell will be moved by Scott’s latest salvo, considering how thoroughly he rejected the Senator’s proposal earlier this week.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell said. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued, savaging two key components of the plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

Scott has continued to promote the plan heavily since, though he hasn’t just focused on his tax and sunset proposals. During a hit on the right-of-center Charlie Kirk Show, Scott found time to explain how he would “rescue America” from transgender athletes when the conversation turned to the heteronormative “Gender, life, science” plank of the platform.

“You follow these swimmers, the male swimmers (participating) in women’s sports,” Scott said. “That’s not right. You shouldn’t allow men to play in women’s sports.”

“Think of all the women who worked their butts off to try to make sure that women’s sports were funded through universities and things like that,” Scott added. “Now men decide … they want to play women’s sports. That’s wrong. We’ve got to not allow that to happen.”