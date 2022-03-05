Florida Forest Service fighting 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County

The Florida Forest Service is currently battling a 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The service is encouraging motorists and residents to remain clear of the area. The fire is located in the Hurricane Michael impact area where 72 million tons of trees were destroyed and serve as fuel for wildfires.

The Adkins Avenue Fire was estimated at 1,000 acres on Friday, has now stretched to an additional 400-acres, with 30% containment. More than 600 homes have been evacuated. Two structures have been confirmed destroyed and 12 structures confirmed damaged. The containment of the fire is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

#AdkinsAvenueFire reaches 1,400 acres, 30% containment. Crews worked through the night to strengthen lines & protect homes. Fire danger levels remain elevated. Currently, there are 143 active wildfires burning 4,700 acres across Florida. Read more here: https://t.co/cLYLpmfJ1E — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 5, 2022

The Florida Forest Service has deployed more than a dozen tractor plow units as well as multiple helicopters to the Adkins Avenue Fire. Resources from local and county fire and emergency services are also on scene. There are more than 200 firefighters from across the Panhandle working to help suppress the wildfire.

“I’ve instructed the Florida Forest Service to apply for the FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant in response to the Adkins Avenue Fire,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a statement. “We will remain in close contact with our partners on the ground to ensure a swift, coordinated emergency response.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fried were among the many state leaders who showed up Saturday in Panama City in response to the Adkins Road Wildfire. The Governor noted that timber, left over from Hurricane Michael’s destruction in 2018, is a fire risk here and going forward, citing local concern about the problem.

“Fire danger levels are elevated statewide,” Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service, said in a statement. “It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity.”