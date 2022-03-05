March 5, 2022
Florida Forest Service fighting 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County
Image via Bay County Emergency Services.

Kelly HayesMarch 5, 2022

bay county
The Adkins Avenue Fire is at 30% containment.

The Florida Forest Service is currently battling a 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The service is encouraging motorists and residents to remain clear of the area. The fire is located in the Hurricane Michael impact area where 72 million tons of trees were destroyed and serve as fuel for wildfires.

The Adkins Avenue Fire was estimated at 1,000 acres on Friday, has now stretched to an additional 400-acres, with 30% containment. More than 600 homes have been evacuated. Two structures have been confirmed destroyed and 12 structures confirmed damaged. The containment of the fire is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Florida Forest Service has deployed more than a dozen tractor plow units as well as multiple helicopters to the Adkins Avenue Fire. Resources from local and county fire and emergency services are also on scene. There are more than 200 firefighters from across the Panhandle working to help suppress the wildfire.

“I’ve instructed the Florida Forest Service to apply for the FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant in response to the Adkins Avenue Fire,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a statement. “We will remain in close contact with our partners on the ground to ensure a swift, coordinated emergency response.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fried were among the many state leaders who showed up Saturday in Panama City in response to the Adkins Road Wildfire. The Governor noted that timber, left over from Hurricane Michael’s destruction in 2018, is a fire risk here and going forward, citing local concern about the problem.

“Fire danger levels are elevated statewide,” Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service, said in a statement. “It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity.”

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

