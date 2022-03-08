March 7, 2022
Personnel note: Lauren Cassedy, aide to Ashley Moody, joins AT&T

Jason Delgado

Cassedy ART
Attorney General Ashley Moody praised Cassedy as a rising star and a public servant.

Lauren Cassedy is off on a new adventure.

After three years serving as Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Public Affairs Director, the communications vet is joining the AT&T corporate public relations shop.

There, Cassedy will help lead communications in AT&T’s Southern States region, which includes Florida and stretches from Texas to North Carolina. She started the new gig Monday and will remain based in Tallahassee.

News of Cassedy’s move was first reported by Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida.

“AT&T has a great track record of working in communities across the country, which I’m really excited to now be a part of and help further,” Cassedy said. “I enjoyed so much of my time working in state government, but I’m really excited about this opportunity and new challenge.”

A Florida State University graduate, Cassedy boasts a war chest of communications experience. 

She previously served aboard Sen. Rick Scott’s senatorial election campaign. She also served as press secretary for Scott during his time as Governor of Florida.  

“I feel really lucky for those opportunities,” said Cassedy, who started her career as an intern at the Republican Party of Florida. 

In all, Cassedy has spent more than six years serving in state government. 

Moody praised Cassedy as a rising star and a public servant in a statement provided to Florida Politics.

A Tampa native, she managed media relations in the Attorney General’s office. She also oversaw all press conferences and public events.

“Lauren Cassedy is a great young talent and I appreciate her service to the State,” Moody said. “I know she will continue to go far in her career, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

AT&T is among the largest telecommunications operations in the United States.

Headquartered in Dallas, the Fortune 500 company’s origin dates back to 1885.

“I’m really excited to hit the ground running and work for AT&T and help shape public affairs messaging and work with a lot of great stakeholders across the south.”

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

