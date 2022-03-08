March 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House, Senate agree on cybersecurity funding
The House has already passed a cybersecurity bill. Image via Cyber Ninjas.

Jason DelgadoMarch 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House amends specialty plates bill, sends it back to Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Five-year VISIT FLORIDA extension headed to Gov. DeSantis

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida and the nation react to passage of ‘parental rights’ bill, dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by critics

general-hacker
Florida has experienced several cybersecurity attacks in recent years.

The House and Senate agreed Tuesday to provide more than $87 million to fortify cybersecurity in Florida. 

The latest agreement will provide $50 million to “Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency,” a broad agenda item that will roll out a slew of recommended projects, audits and software procurements.

The item is a product of the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force, which in 2021 delivered a detailed cybersecurity report to lawmakers. Of the $50 million pot, $25 million is a one-time appropriation. 

The funding “will continue to improve upon the state’s cyber defense system, endpoint protection, cybersecurity training, vulnerability protection and monitoring, cyber threat tracking and creating the Security Operations Center,” explained Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget proposal.

House and Senate budget chiefs — Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Jay Trumbull — also agreed to provide $7 million toward a cybersecurity risk assessment. 

The University of South Florida in Tampa will use the money to “conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure and provide recommendations to support actionable solutions for improvement of the state’s preparedness and resilience to significant cybersecurity incidents,” according to the budget proposal.

Cybersecurity and government modernization are among the Governor’s priorities. In his budget proposal, DeSantis suggested lawmakers invest more than $50 million across a variety of state agencies.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to become more sophisticated, it is vital that Florida has the tools necessary to protect critical state resources and sensitive information,” DeSantis said.

Additionally, budget negotiators will provide a one-time payment of $30 million to provide cybersecurity training for state and local government employees.

Florida has experienced several cybersecurity attacks in recent years.

In October 2020, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) fell victim to “malicious activity” orchestrated against the department’s data and systems.

The attack, which didn’t compromise anyone’s personal data, created temporary outages and left the department operating at a limited capacity for several weeks.

In November 2020, a hacker sent text messages through a custom-made communications application for the Division of Emergency Management reserved for emergencies only.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden announces ban of Russian oil imports

nextBudget conference: Lawmakers wrap justice budget talks, including $645M for new prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
‘Gay is not a permanent thing’: Legislature sends controversial ‘parental rights’ bill to Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more