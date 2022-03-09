March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DBPR bill declared dead as Session nears final days
Ed Hooper throws VISIT FLORIDA a lifeline.

Gray RohrerMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Panhandle wildfires grow to more than 34K acres

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida grandparents score major win, with assist from Johnston & Stewart

HeadlinesInfluence

Adam Gentle campaign reports nearly $50K raised through February for HD 120 bid

FLAPOL040919CH049
Senate President Wilton Simpson said Monday his chamber would no longer consider SB 714 and three other bills.

A dispute between the House and Senate over whether to ban hotels from charging hourly rates and the maximum size of retail bottles of wine has doomed SB 714, a bill aimed at streamlining licensing and renewal fees for a variety of professions and industries under the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Sen. Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican who sponsored the bill, signaled Tuesday the measure would likely die, despite a 114-2 vote in the House to pass it. On Monday the House tacked on several amendments to the bill the Senate was unlikely to accept.

It was officially declared dead by Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, on Wednesday, one of a quartet of bills the Senate would no longer consider. The other three are SB 398, SB 772 and SB 756.

The bill reduces state license requirements for out-of-state mold remediators and asbestos consultants, allows hotels and motels to keep a register of guests in electronic format, and lets hotels, motels and restaurants renew licenses for two years at a time. The measure also caps license renewal fees at $2,000 for two-year renewals and $1,000 for one-year renewals for hotels, and at $800 and $400 for restaurants.

It also allows the Electrical Contractor Licensing Board to accept more license applications for electrical or alarm system contractors.

The amendments added by the House, however, included controversial measures opposed by some business groups.

They would have banned hotels from charging hourly rates, relaxed regulations on outdoor cooking equipment and preempted local governments from imposing their own regulations on them. Language in the amendments would also have removed the state ban on selling wine at retail in containers larger than one gallon.

Hooper indicated Tuesday he was unwilling to accept the changes.

“I’ve got no bills I’m willing to jump off the Capitol for,” he said.

The scheduled last day of the 60-day Legislative Session is Friday, but lawmakers have been unable to craft a final budget deal. And because of the 72-hour “cooling period” required by the constitution before a vote can be cast on the budget, they’ll extend the Session until at least Monday, Simpson said.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida grandparents score major win, with assist from Johnston & Stewart

nextPanhandle wildfires grow to more than 34K acres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Budget conference: House scales back plan to punish mask-mandate school districts
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more